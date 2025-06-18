Activist Group Urges Peace Over Division in Thai-Cambodian Border Statement

Amid escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia over disputed border areas, regional activist group ACT4DEM (Action for People’s Democracy) has issued a statement urging citizens to resist political division and embrace unity across borders.

The statement, titled “Hearts United Beyond Borders,” comes just a day after Cambodia issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Thailand demanding the full reopening of all border checkpoints, or risk a ban on Thai imports, particularly fruits and vegetables.

Senate President Hun Sen delivered the ultimatum on 16 June, saying Cambodia had held back immediate border closures after phone discussions involving himself, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

“We will not trade our national dignity to cover up a mistake,” Hun Sen declared in a televised address.

Thailand, meanwhile, maintains that the borders were never officially closed.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn clarified that operating hours were only revised due to security concerns following clashes inside Thai territory and Cambodia’s refusal to reposition troops. She also expressed concern over the economic consequences of closing all border points, especially for trade and workers on both sides.

Against this backdrop, ACT4DEM’s statement cuts through the political posturing with a call for cooperation.

“What the world needs now is not madness fueled by greed and nationalist leaders, but wisdom and love between peoples,” the statement reads.

The group decries attempts by political leaders, military commanders, and media influencers to exploit border issues for personal or political gain. Instead, it urges people in both countries to reject fear and division.

“We are not just Cambodia or Thailand. We are ASEAN — 679 million people […] We have many missions to accomplish together to develop our region,” the statement continues, encouraging citizens to see each other as family, not foes.