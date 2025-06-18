No Kissing on Stage: District in Xayabouli Bans Public Affection, Nighttime Wedding Parades to Preserve Culture

Local authorities in Xayabouli Province have banned public kissing displays between newlyweds on stage during weddings and prohibited evening wedding processions (normally held in the morning), citing cultural preservation concerns.

The 9 June announcement from Xienghon district prohibits couples from kissing on stage in front of guests, allowing such displays only during private Baci ceremonies, which are normally held in small rooms at the wedding’s venue.

District officials called public kissing “inappropriate and not in line with the nation’s cultural heritage,” in the official document.

Master of Ceremonies (MCs) were instructed not to encourage couples to kiss during public ceremonies.

Furthermore, Khan Mak processions (traditional parades typically held during wedding ceremonies) will now be limited to a single round in the morning.

Traditionally, these processions are meant to take place during the daytime, but in recent years, many have shifted to nighttime celebrations.

This change has often been accompanied by excessive drinking among the bride, groom, and their wedding party, leading to behavior that strays from the ceremony’s original cultural intent.

Evening parades, which have become increasingly popular in recent years, are now banned in Xienghon district.

Violators will face a graduated disciplinary process: an initial warning and formal record, followed by a monetary fine for repeat offenses. Continued violations may result in increased fines and the suspension of a MC’s permission to perform.

Local authorities emphasized that the measures are designed not to limit celebration but to uphold the dignity, values, and customs that define Lao cultural identity.

Public reaction has been mixed.

Some people expressed support, emphasizing the importance of preserving traditional values and modesty.

“I agree with the announcement and fully support it, it’s a great example for the whole country. Really good!” one commenter wrote.

However, many younger citizens and social media users criticized the announcement, calling it outdated and overly restrictive.

“Kissing and hugging are normal expressions of affection and bonding in every society. How is it forbidden?” one comment read.

“What’s next? You’re going to ban sexual intercourse?,” another commenter wrote.

Others described the move as “nonsense” and urged officials to focus on more pressing local issues.