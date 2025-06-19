First Equestrian Federation in Laos Sets Stage for Horse Sport Growth

Laos officially entered the world of horse sport with the establishment of its first Equestrian Federation on 26 May.

Equestrian sport will make its official national debut at the upcoming 12th National Games, to be held in Vientiane Capital from 15 to 25 November. This marks the first time the sport will be featured in a national multi-sport event in Laos.

“We believe now is the time to create a formal body to guide, regulate, and represent equestrian activities nationally and internationally in Laos,” said Chanthamath Bouddalath, Secretary of the Laos Equestrian Federation and General Manager at Asha Stables, an equestrian facility that provides horse riding lessons, boarding, training services, and equine therapy.

The federation has established administrative committees responsible for governance, athlete development, competition standards, horse welfare, and international relations. These structures are designed to ensure transparency, sustainability, and professional growth of the sport.

“Each committee will help keep things running smoothly and transparently. We’re all working toward long-term growth and making the federation more professional,” he added.

He further emphasized that the federation’s goal is not only to promote equestrian disciplines in Laos but also to develop training programs for athletes and coaches to prepare for national and international competition, as well as raise awareness about equine welfare and responsible horse ownership.

“We plan to engage schools, organize public riding events, promote local equestrian stories, and utilize social media to connect with younger audiences,” he said. “Affordable introductory programs and outreach campaigns in rural areas will also play a key role in making the sport more accessible,” he highlighted.

The Federation is also setting its sights on improving horse breeding, care, and veterinary services across Laos. Collaborating with ministries such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism. The Federation aims to establish rules for producing stronger, healthier horses and better medical care.

The partnership will support local horse farms by providing resources and guidance. The overall goal is to improve horse genetics, ensure animal health, and promote sustainable horse breeding practices across the country.

“Equestrian tourism has great potential in Laos. We plan to partner with the Ministry to develop horse-riding experiences tied to eco-tourism and cultural sites,” he further noted. “We’re looking forward to working closely with the ministries to improve horse genetics, ensure better animal health, and promote sustainable breeding practices throughout the country.”

Galloping Ahead, But Gaps Remain in Horse Health and Know-How

Still, the path forward is not without its obstacles. Despite the momentum surrounding equestrian sport in Laos, significant challenges remain, particularly when it comes to infrastructure, expertise, and public awareness.

According to Chanthamath, one of the most pressing issues is the shortage of veterinarians with specialized experience in equine care. Horses require unique and often complex medical attention, and without enough trained professionals, it becomes difficult to ensure their health and wellbeing across the country.

Equally concerning is the limited public understanding of horse care and management. Many people in both urban and rural areas simply don’t have access to the knowledge or resources needed to care for horses responsibly. Basic information on feeding, grooming, exercise, and shelter is often scarce, making it hard for new horse owners or riders to give their animals the attention they deserve.

Yet, the Federation is undeterred. Through public awareness campaigns, local training programs, and collaboration with regional equestrian bodies, the Lao Equestrian Federation is working to create a new generation of informed horse owners, riders, and caretakers.

“We’ll provide essential veterinary knowledge about horses through our experienced professionals, highlighting how important these skills are for college students studying animal science, veterinary medicine, or similar fields,” Chanthamath added.

In the long run, the Federation dreams bigger.

While today’s focus is on national competitions, the LEF is setting its sights on international events, hoping to one day see Lao riders compete in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and even under the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI).