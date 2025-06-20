United Kingdom Deepens Climate Cooperation with Mekong Countries

UK Embassy in Laos – The United Kingdom has formalized its role as a development partner to the Mekong River Commission (MRC), signaling a deepening commitment to supporting climate resilience, biodiversity protection, and sustainable development in Southeast Asia.

The move comes as climate-related disasters such as typhoons and floods become more frequent and severe, posing significant risks to countries like Laos.

British Ambassador to Laos, Mel Barlow, emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing these challenges.

“Laos is facing increasing risks from climate change – as recent typhoons and flooding have shown,” she said, pointing out that solutions must extend beyond borders. “The scale of the problem will require even stronger partnerships and innovative technological solutions – across all four countries of the Lower Mekong Basin.”

The UK’s newly established partnership with the MRC makes it the fifteenth development partner of the intergovernmental body, which coordinates water resource management in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam. Ambassador Barlow noted that this step builds on years of UK engagement in the region and a strong foundation of cooperation.

“As we proudly take the step of becoming the fifteenth development partner to the Mekong River Commission, I want to highlight the strong track record of cooperation we have shown to date and look forward to taking our regional relationships to new heights,” she said.

Among the UK’s recent contributions is its support in developing the MRC’s “One Mekong” mobile application, a tool that delivers real-time river data, water forecasts, and community reporting functions to local residents and officials alike.

“This app delivers real-time river data, water forecasting, and community reporting tools directly to citizens and decision-makers across the Lower Mekong Basin,” Barlow added.

The Mekong River, one of the most biodiverse river systems in the world, supports over 20,000 plant species and 850 species of fish. More than 80 percent of the region’s population depends on its waters for food, transport, and livelihoods. Protecting this vital lifeline is central to the UK’s regional strategy.

Through its Climate Action for a Resilient Asia (CARA) program, the UK is expanding its role in the region by working closely with Mekong countries on emergency response systems, forecasting, and sustainable fisheries. “But we are now deepening our cooperation through the UK’s Climate Action for a Resilient Asia (CARA) program – to work together on areas of vital importance such as improved forecasting, emergency response and strengthening river and inland fisheries management,” said Barlow.

She affirmed that the UK would continue to share its expertise in water governance, climate science, and nature-based solutions to help communities adapt to climate change.

“As a Development Partner, we are committed to sharing the best of British technical expertise in climate science, water governance, and nature-based solutions to help Mekong communities adapt to climate change, protect livelihoods, and preserve biodiversity,” she said.

This aligns with the UK’s broader foreign policy goals, particularly its focus on addressing the climate and nature crises as drivers of global insecurity.

Over the past year, UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West has visited all four MRC member states. In addition, the UK’s Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the country’s cooperation with Laos through the signing of a Green Economy Framework Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Vientiane in July 2024.

“In a time of constrained resources, our commitment reflects both the vital work of the MRC and the UK’s enduring dedication to addressing the region’s most pressing challenges,” said Barlow.

“This commitment is a generational mission for the UK, a long-term strategic posture. We want a free and open Indo-Pacific underpinned by the rules-based international system and we want to help this region to flourish and prosper for our mutual, collective benefit.”

With climate-related threats mounting and natural ecosystems under pressure, the UK’s involvement in the Mekong River Commission signals a clear message: long-term partnerships, data-driven solutions, and regional cooperation are essential to securing a sustainable future for the Mekong Basin and its people.