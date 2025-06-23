Lao Telecom Partners with JAS to Launch Premier League Package for 500,000 Lao Fans

Football fans in Laos now have a new reason to celebrate.

Jasmine International Public Company Limited (JAS), the exclusive rights holder for the English Premier League (EPL) and FA Cup across Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos for six seasons (2025/26 to 2030/31), has announced a partnership with Lao Telecommunication Public Company Group, a leading telecom provider in Laos.

This collaboration designates Lao Telecommunication as the exclusive telecommunications partner for broadcasting EPL and FA Cup matches in Laos, covering live games, replays, and highlights.

The agreement was formalized during a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony held at Jasmine International Tower.

Attending the event were key representatives including Dr. Soraj Asavaprapha, CEO of Jasmine International (JAS); Navamin Prasopnet, CEO of Mono Next Public Company Limited (MONO); Niwat Yenkai, Chief Commercial Officer of LTC Group; Thonekeo Syhavong, CEO of TPLUS; and Chanthala Bounnaphol, Chief Commercial Officer of M Money.

As part of the deal, Lao Telecommunication will be the exclusive distributor responsible for marketing and promoting the Premier League monthly subscription package, available both online and offline.

Subscribers can access the package via the streaming platform Monomax at a cost of 129 baht (approximately LAK 86,500, depending on exchange rates). A 7-day free trial will also be offered during the initial launch phase to attract new users.

With this launch, JAS and Lao Telecom are targeting to reach over 500,000 subscribers across Laos, aiming to deliver a premium football viewing experience and bring the excitement of world-class football closer to Lao fans.