Laos, South Korea Launch Medical University Project in Vientiane

Laos is establishing the first infrastructure for the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Vientiane Capital, aiming to advance the medical sector through human resource training.

The initiative is a cooperative project between the Ministry of Health and South Korea’s Lsung Company. An agreement was signed on 19 June to construct facilities that will serve as both a hospital and classrooms for Lao medical students.

The construction of the facility, located in Xiengda village, Xaysettha district, Vientiane Capital, is expected to begin at the end of this year and be completed by 2028.

The eight-floor building will include 400 beds, with both private and shared accommodations. It will also provide health checkups, house a Medical Research Council (MRC) for research, a CT scan unit, and clinical practice areas.

In addition to classrooms, the facility will feature a simulation center designed to replicate real-life medical scenarios, allowing students to train in a controlled environment. Most of the medical equipment, IT systems, and teaching experts will be supplied by South Korea.

Once completed, the university will aim to improve both healthcare services and education, with the goal of meeting international standards.

The Lsung consortium, awarded the construction contract on 26 May, will lead the project with support from subcontractors and government agencies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and the Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

The project is funded by a USD 120 million loan from South Korea, with an additional USD 21 million contributed by the Lao government.