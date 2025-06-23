Over 3,000 Flights Disrupted as US Strikes on Iran Spark Airspace Closures

Thousands of flights between Asia and Europe have been canceled or rerouted after several Middle Eastern countries abruptly closed their airspace, causing widespread travel chaos for passengers and airlines alike.

Major carriers, including Singapore Airlines, British Airways, and Korean Airlines have suspended or adjusted routes that typically pass through key Gulf transit hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh.

Flights departing from major Asian cities—Singapore, Seoul, and Bangkok—en route to Dubai have seen particularly heavy disruptions. Singapore Airlines has confirmed it will suspend its flights to Dubai until at least 25 June.

Passengers are now facing longer flight times, delays, or outright cancellations. Aircraft are being rerouted over Egypt, the Caspian Sea, and Central Asia, adding several hours to travel itineraries and significantly increasing operational costs.

According to flight-tracking platform FlightRadar24, more than 3,000 flights have been affected globally since the start of the crisis.

The widespread disruption comes in the wake of escalating geopolitical tensions following US military action against Iran.

On 21 June, the United States launched airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

President Donald Trump announced the strike in a national address, stating that the operation aimed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, which he described as a serious threat to regional and global security. Tehran has vowed to defend itself in response.

This marks the first direct US strike in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, targeting key uranium enrichment sites in a bid to cripple Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

As airspace over Israel, Iran, and Iraq remains off-limits, airlines are continuously reassessing flight plans. FlightRadar24 data shows a growing number of commercial aircraft avoiding the region altogether, contributing to the surge in cancellations and extended detours.

Travelers are urged to stay updated through their airlines and official travel advisories as the situation remains fluid and changes to flight schedules may occur with little notice.