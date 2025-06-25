32.6 C
Vientiane
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
spot_img
All NewsGovernmentWorldRegional

Lao Government Voices Concern Over Regional, Global Tensions

By Thongsavanh Souvannasane
Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone delivers his speech during the closing ceremony of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sep 7, 2023. (Photo credit: Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP)

This Week

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has voiced serious concerns about rising regional tensions and global instability, warning of their potential impact on Laos’s economy and security.

Speaking during a session at the Prime Minister’s Office on 24 June, he pointed to growing geopolitical challenges, including military friction between ASEAN neighbors, referring to Cambodia and Thailand, as well as broader global conflicts and humanitarian crises.

He also highlighted the ongoing global economic slowdown, cautioning that these overlapping issues could drive up the cost of essential goods, especially fuel, and place added pressure on vulnerable communities in Laos.

Government officials stressed the need for proactive measures, stating that Laos cannot remain unaffected by these interconnected global events.

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com