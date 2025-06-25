Lao Government Voices Concern Over Regional, Global Tensions

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has voiced serious concerns about rising regional tensions and global instability, warning of their potential impact on Laos’s economy and security.

Speaking during a session at the Prime Minister’s Office on 24 June, he pointed to growing geopolitical challenges, including military friction between ASEAN neighbors, referring to Cambodia and Thailand, as well as broader global conflicts and humanitarian crises.

He also highlighted the ongoing global economic slowdown, cautioning that these overlapping issues could drive up the cost of essential goods, especially fuel, and place added pressure on vulnerable communities in Laos.

Government officials stressed the need for proactive measures, stating that Laos cannot remain unaffected by these interconnected global events.