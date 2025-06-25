Thailand Classifies Cannabis Flowers as Controlled Substance for Medical Use Only

On 24 June, the Thai Ministry of Public Health officially announced a new regulation that classifies cannabis flowers as a controlled herbal substance, aiming to prevent misuse and strengthen legal oversight.

The announcement came after a 25-day public consultation period that ran from 22 May to 15 June, during which 59 percent of participants supported the draft proposal. Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin signed the regulation into law on 23 June.

Although signed by the Public Health Minister, the order has not yet been published in the Royal Gazette.

This new announcement replaces the earlier 2022 regulation and updates the rules to better reflect the current situation, especially as there is still no specific law to control the use of cannabis.

The ministry believes that cannabis flowers, which have a high potential for misuse, should be strictly monitored to prevent recreational use and ensure proper medical or research purposes only.

Cannabis Flowers Officially Classified as Controlled Herbal Substances

Under the new regulation, cannabis flowers from plants in the Cannabis genus are now officially listed as controlled herbal substances.

Anyone wishing to study, export, sell, or process cannabis flowers for commercial purposes must first obtain a license under Section 46 of the relevant herbal medicine law.

Those who receive a license must also follow strict reporting rules.

They must keep detailed records of where the cannabis comes from, how it is used, and how much is kept at their place of business. This information must be reported to the registrar using forms set by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

Restrictions on Sales, Advertising, Usage Locations

Exporters must report each export case in detail, while sellers and processors may only supply cannabis to those who hold a valid license. All cannabis products must come from sources that meet official growing and harvesting standards set by the ministry.

The regulation bans the sale of cannabis for smoking at any business location unless the seller is a licensed medical professional, traditional Thai medicine practitioner, Chinese medicine specialist, or folk healer using it to treat their own patients.

It also bans the sale of cannabis through vending machines, online platforms, or computer networks. Advertising cannabis flowers in any form is also prohibited.

Cannabis flowers and related products cannot be sold in temples or religious sites, dormitories, public parks, zoos, or amusement parks.

However, exceptions are made for patients who have a proper prescription from a qualified medical or traditional health practitioner. These prescriptions must limit the amount of cannabis to what is necessary for treatment and for no more than 30 days of use.

Businesses that already hold a license before the new regulation comes into effect must also follow these updated conditions. They are required to use the new reporting and prescription forms issued by the ministry.

The new decree comes despite the rapid increase in cannabis shops, now around 20,000, since the substance was decriminalized in 2022, a move that initially sparked nationwide enthusiasm and was expected to generate up to THB 40 billion (USD 1.23 billion) annually.

Under the new rules, dispensaries may only sell cannabis to other licensed shops or to individuals with a valid prescription from a certified medical or traditional Thai medicine practitioner, with a limit of 30 days’ supply.