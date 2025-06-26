Two Lao Nationals Detained in Thailand with Wildlife Carcasses in Trafficking Crackdown

Thai officials have arrested two Lao nationals caught trafficking over 100 kilograms of wildlife carcasses in Chiang Rai Province, near the Lao-Thai border on 25 June.

Authorities from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation confiscated a total of 101 kilograms of wildlife carcasses, including two large porcupines, five porcupine carcasses weighing 23 kilograms, a bengal monitor carcass weighing 1 kilogram, a binturong carcass weighing 9 kilograms, and a muntjac carcass weighing 68 kilograms.

The animals were reportedly in the possession of the Lao man and woman, who were preparing them for cross-border trade. Officials handed over the evidence to investigators and coordinated with Chiang Rai International Animal Quarantine to incinerate the carcasses by regulations.

Similar cases have emerged in Laos in recent months. In Khammouane Province on 15 May, a man was arrested for killing and eating a Laotian langur, an endangered and protected species.

Major wildlife raids have also been conducted in provinces such as Xieng Khouang, Xayaboury, Houaphanh, Bolikhamxay, and Attapeu, where authorities seized hundreds of animals and animal parts.

Under Lao law, individuals caught illegally hunting or trading wildlife face criminal penalties, including fines ranging from LAK 3 to 10 million (approximately USD 140 to 467) and prison sentences of three months to five years.