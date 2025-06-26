World Drug Day: Laos Steps Up Fight Against Drug Abuse, Trafficking

Each year on 26 June, the world observes the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day.

The day, established by the United Nations in 1987, encourages global action and cooperation to create a world free from drug abuse and illegal drug trade.

It also serves to raise awareness of the social, economic, and health problems caused by illicit drugs, while promoting prevention, treatment, and the protection of human rights for people affected by drug use.

Laos, often in the eye of the storm of drug trafficking operations in Southeast Asia, has remained committed to tackling drug-related issues, and has recently made significant progress both in preventive care and law enforcement.

New Rehabilitation Facility Opens in Salavanh

On 10 June, authorities in Salavanh Province marked a major step forward in drug rehabilitation efforts with the opening of the province’s first drug treatment center.

The center is designed to accommodate over 350 individuals and includes four buildings equipped with administrative offices and treatment rooms.

More than just a treatment center, the facility aims to help individuals recover and reintegrate into society. It offers medical care, psychological support, and vocational training, all key components to ensure that people reintegrated into society from drug abuse charges can lead healthier and more productive lives.

Major Drug Busts Reflect Ongoing Challenges

Despite efforts in prevention and rehabilitation, drug trafficking remains a persistent problem in Laos, as reflected in a series of recent high-profile cases.

The most recent incidents took place at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane Capital in late May.

On 29 May, customs officers seized 5.8 kilograms of heroin concealed in aluminum-lined blankets packed in two travel bags. A 70-year-old Dutch national was arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt.

Just two days earlier, on 27 May, three Malaysian nationals were caught trying to traffic 86 kilograms of marijuana to Germany. The drugs had been carefully hidden in six suitcases.

Earlier that month, on 22 May, a Bulgarian citizen was detained after authorities discovered 14 kilograms of heroin concealed in animal feed and coffee bags prepared for international transport.

Meanwhile, in the northern Bokeo Province, authorities continue to grapple with large-scale drug trafficking.

On 17 May, police intercepted a trailer truck at the Nam Kerng checkpoint and uncovered 19.5 million methamphetamine pills, hidden in 78 bags inside a specially modified container.

The truck driver was immediately detained, and the case was handed over to the provincial anti-narcotics command for further investigation.

Just two days prior, on 15 May, Bokeo police also intercepted a shipment containing 10 million methamphetamine tablets.

Adding to the surge in trafficking, authorities in Bokeo had already seized over 20 million meth pills on 21 April.

In total, nearly 50 million methamphetamine pills were confiscated in the province within the span of just two months, April and May 2025.

In Vientiane Capital, police also reported 27 drug-related cases in the first quarter of 2025, with 47 suspects arrested.

The drugs seized included amphetamine tablets, crystal methamphetamine, ketamine, and other illegal substances.

Thousands Arrested, Tons of Drugs Seized in 2024 Crackdown

Looking back at 2024, Laos processed a total of 3,395 drug-related cases involving over 5,000 individuals.

Authorities confiscated large amounts of drugs, including 381 kilograms of heroin, 81 million amphetamine pills, nearly 5,000 kilograms of crystal meth, and over 3,600 kilograms of cannabis. They also seized assets linked to these cases, such as cars, motorcycles, firearms, and ammunition.