Dutch National Caught with Heroin at Wattay Airport Ahead of Belgium Flight

On 25 June, customs officers at Wattay International Airport arrested a 70-year-old Dutch national after discovering nearly three kilograms of heroin concealed in his luggage as he prepared to board a flight to Belgium.

The arrest was carried out by officials from the Traffic Inspection and Smuggling Suppression Division under the Investigation and Smuggling Suppression Division (ISD) of the Customs Department, in coordination with airport customs officers and other relevant agencies.

The suspect, identified as Lodowicus Maria Krist of the Netherlands, was scheduled to board THAI Airways flight TG934 bound for Belgium.

Acting on suspicion, customs and X-ray officers inspected his bags, a gray backpack and a blue suitcase, and discovered five packages of heroin weighing a total of 2.9 kilograms.

Authorities detained Krist and handed him over to the police along with the seized narcotics and other personal belongings for further legal proceedings.

This arrest follows a series of drug seizures at Wattay International Airport in May.

On 29 May, customs officers intercepted 5.8 kilograms of heroin hidden in aluminum-lined blankets packed in two travel bags. A 70-year-old Dutch national was arrested in connection with the case.

Just two days earlier, on 27 May, three Malaysian nationals were apprehended while attempting to smuggle 86 kilograms of marijuana to Germany, with the drugs concealed in six suitcases.

Earlier in the month, on 22 May, a Bulgarian citizen was detained after authorities found 14 kilograms of heroin hidden in bags of animal feed and coffee prepared for export.

These repeated incidents highlight the growing use of Wattay International Airport as a transit point for international drug trafficking, prompting increased scrutiny by Lao authorities.