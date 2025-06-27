Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in Parts of Laos, More Rain Forecast

Flooding has been reported in several parts of Laos following continuous heavy rainfall over recent days.

In Vientiane Province, areas of Muen district were hit particularly hard this morning, while in the capital, flooding occurred at the That Luang traffic light intersections and parts of Phonthun village during the night of 26 June.

Authorities warn the situation could worsen, as the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has forecast ongoing heavy rain across the country from 27 to the morning of 28 June.

A combination of low-pressure heat and the southwest monsoon is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms, strong winds, and more rainfall nationwide.

Regions Across Laos Brace for Continued Rainfall

In the northeast, including Phongsaly, Houaphanh, and Xieng Khouang provinces, scattered storms are expected, with temperatures ranging from 18 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Similar weather is expected for the northwest, including Luang Namtha, Bokeo, and Luang Prabang, where temperatures might reach up to 33 degrees.

Vientiane Capital is forecast to see scattered storms with a 55 percent chance of rain and temperatures between 26 and 30 degrees. Central provinces could see more widespread storms, covering around 70 percent of the area.

In the south, including Xaysomboun, Salavan, and Champasak, forecasts show light to heavy showers accompanied by strong winds.

The Bolaven Plateau will also experience rain and strong winds, with cooler temperatures ranging from 15 to 25 degrees.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and advise residents in at-risk areas to stay alert for potential flash floods and landslides.