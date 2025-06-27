Southeast Asia Ramps Up Drug Control as Laos, Myanmar Destroy Massive Stashes on International Anti-Drug Day

Laos marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 26 June with nationwide drug-burning ceremonies, showcasing its ongoing anti-narcotics efforts and reporting the resolution of over 4,000 drug cases in 2024.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Security hosted a major drug-burning event in Xaythany district, Vientiane Capital. Various substances, including heroin, methamphetamine, crystal meth, and related narcotics were destroyed.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Khamking Phuilamanyvong reported an overview of the country’s drug control efforts from last year.

According to Khamking, authorities successfully solved 4,158 drug cases and arrested 6,297 suspects. Meanwhile, rehabilitation programs helped 5,427 drug users recover, with an additional 3,049 individuals still undergoing treatment.

The ministry also reported progress in its prevention campaigns, declaring 3,222 villages and 5,917 institutions as drug-free. Key initiatives included public awareness campaigns and opium substitution programs.

In addition to national efforts, the Ministry of Public Security has collaborated with international organizations and neighboring countries through joint enforcement operations and consultations aimed at curbing the rising number of drug-related cases.

Xayaboury Province also held a drug-burning event to mark the day. Local authorities reported that in 2024, they handled 211 drug cases, arrested 268 suspects, and seized more than 1.3 million methamphetamine pills. Courts finalized 154 cases, sentencing 205 individuals and ordering the destruction of the seized substances.

On the same day, in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Tonpheung district, Bokeo Province, a public awareness parade was organized which featured SEZ authorities and students, aimed to emphasize the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of prevention.

While the SEZ is intended to advance economic development and enhance cross-border trade with neighboring countries, like Thailand and Myanmar, its weak regulatory oversight has made it a hotspot for drug trafficking. This created a gap that makes it easier for traffickers to move drugs across borders.

Myanmar has been another major hub for drug trafficking across Southeast and South Asia, while drug production has persisted in the country for many years despite repeated crackdowns.

Citing the destruction, experts from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warned in May about high levels of methamphetamine production, particularly opium and heroin, in the SEZ.

To demonstrate its efforts, Myanmar took action by destroying USD 298 million worth of illegal drugs, including meth, heroin, and opium, in cities like Yangon, Mandalay, and Taunggyi during official ceremonies on 26 June as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse.