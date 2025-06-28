France Ready to Support Thailand, Cambodia in Resolving Border Dispute

On 27 June, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a phone discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which France expressed its readiness to help Thailand in resolving its ongoing border dispute with Cambodia.

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Jirayu Huangsab said the conversation emphasized France’s willingness to assist in coordinating cooperation with Cambodia to promote peaceful bilateral negotiations.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn stressed Thailand’s commitment to finding a peaceful solution based on goodwill, ASEAN unity, and international law.

She highlighted the importance of the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Border Committee (JBC), which recently convened in Phnom Penh, and called for France’s support in creating a positive environment for continued talks.

President Macron acknowledged Thailand’s intentions and agreed to consider ways France could facilitate collaboration with Cambodia.

This offer builds on a previous commitment made by Macron during his meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in France on 10 June, where he pledged to help both sides resolve their border differences peacefully and provide necessary documentation support.

The two leaders also discussed regional security challenges, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn highlighting ASEAN’s key role in combating transnational crime.

She outlined Thailand’s proactive measures against call center scams and cybercrime and reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to work closely with neighboring countries and international partners, including France.

President Macron expressed strong support for these initiatives, signaling a shared commitment to tackling such cross-border crimes together.

Latest on the Border Talks

This followed the 6th meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) held on June 15 in Phnom Penh, which ended without any agreements amid ongoing border tensions.

The talks came just two days before Cambodia was set to bring unresolved border disputes with Thailand to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Despite the lack of progress, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that both sides would continue negotiations through the JBC framework, with the next round of talks expected to be hosted by Thailand in September.