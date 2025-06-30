China’s Rapid Response to the Flood-Hit Southwest Guizhou

CGTN – China terminated the highest-level emergency flood response in Rongjiang County, southwest Guizhou Province at 10 AM on 29 June as the heavy rainfall ended, according to local authorities.

Guizhou Province and other bordering provinces in southwest China have been hit by torrential rain since 18 June, resulting in severe flooding. Rongjiang County was affected the worst.

Local authorities marked the region into seven flood-affected areas and evacuated residents to higher places. More than 40,000 people had been moved to safer areas due to the flood risk as of 6 PM on 28 June, an official told CGTN.

Heavy flooding returned to Rongjiang County on Saturday, prompting local authorities to reactivate the highest-level emergency flood response, effective from 12:30 PM on Saturday.

China has allocated an additional CNY 100 million (about USD 13.96 million) from the central budget to support emergency response and recovery efforts in flood-hit Guizhou Province, bringing the total to CNY 200 million, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.