THAILAND: Deadly Fire Engulfs Tissue Paper Factory in Saraburi, Killing Six and Injuring Dozens

A fire broke out on 30 June afternoon at a tissue paper factory in the Hemaraj Industrial Estate, Nong Khae District, Thailand’s Saraburi, killing at least six people and leaving dozens more injured or unaccounted for.

The blaze, which erupted shortly after noon at the Riverpro Pulp and Paper Co Ltd facility, Thai media reported.

Due to the highly flammable nature of tissue paper, the fire spread uncontrollably despite firefighters deploying multiple water trucks and fire engines in an effort to contain the flames.

As of 3 PM, the warehouse was still engulfed in flames. Emergency crews, including firefighters, rescue workers, and volunteers, are currently at the venue to contain the intense fire.

Ambulances equipped with full medical kits are also stationed on-site to treat the injured and support rescue efforts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Local authorities have urged nearby residents to avoid the area due to smoke inhalation risks, while businesses within the industrial estate temporarily halted operations for safety checks.