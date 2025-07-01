Death Toll Rises to Eight, Two Missing in Saraburi Factory Blaze

A fire that broke out on 30 June at a tissue paper factory in Saraburi’s Hemaraj Industrial Estate has claimed at least eight lives, with two people still missing and over 20 others injured, according to local authorities.

The fire started around noon in a large three-story warehouse covering more than 10 rai (about four acres) in Buay Loy subdistrict, Nong Khae district.

The facility, which produces tissue paper products, contained highly flammable materials, causing the fire to spread quickly. Thick black smoke was seen rising into the air, alarming nearby communities.

At the time, around 100 workers were on the day shift. While most evacuated safely, several office workers on the second and third floors were unable to escape in time.

Initially, six deaths were reported, but by the evening, rescue teams recovered seven more bodies inside the building, five on the third floor and two on the second, confirming eight fatalities. Authorities are still searching for at least two missing workers.

Firefighting Efforts and Rescue Challenges

Emergency responders, including over 50 fire engines from local municipalities and nearby factories, worked through the day to control the blaze.

Firefighting efforts were hindered by the tightly enclosed structure, poor ventilation, and the collapse of zinc roofing, which trapped heat and flames inside. It wasn’t until around 10 pm that the fire was brought under partial control.

Crews continued spraying water to cool down the smouldering debris and prevent reignition, while rescue teams searched for anyone who might still be trapped.

More than 20 people were injured, mostly due to smoke inhalation and burns.

The Saraburi Provincial Public Relations Office reported that officials from the provincial industry office and the Department of Industrial Works have started a preliminary damage assessment.

The factory’s machinery and raw materials were badly damaged, and operations have been suspended until further safety inspections are carried out.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Forensic investigators are expected to examine the site today (1 July), focusing on the storage area and conveyor systems, which may have triggered the fire.

The factory’s management said the facility and workers were covered by property and life insurance. They pledged full compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured.

Authorities have advised nearby residents to avoid the area while recovery and investigation efforts continue.