Gaw Capital Appoints Nicholas Toh as Managing Director – Head of Data Centre Platform, Asia (Ex-China)

is pleased to announce the appointment ofas, effective today. Based in Singapore, Mr. Toh will focus on Pan Asia data centre investments and asset management, leading the firm's strategy across the region.

Mr. Toh brings over 20+ years of investment and operational experience in the data centre industry. Prior to joining Gaw Capital, he previously served as Asia General Manager at Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Group Chief Executive Officer at DCI Data Centers, and was a founding member of both ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and Securus Data Property Fund (now Keppel DC REIT). Through these roles, he has built strong relationships with key strategic hyperscale customers and is highly experienced in structuring complex cross-border joint ventures.

Kenneth Gaw, President and Managing Principal of Gaw Capital Partners said, “We are delighted to welcome Nicholas to Gaw Capital. His extensive leadership and operational experience in the data centre sector, and entrepreneurial approach to building and scaling data centre platform make him an exceptional addition to our team. As we continue to expand our digital infrastructure footprint across Asia, Nicholas will play a critical role in shaping our strategy and driving value for our investors and stakeholders.”

Mr. Toh holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and a dual Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Economics from the University of Queensland.

About Gaw Capital Partners

Based in Asia, Gaw Capital Partners is a multi-asset investment management firm focusing on real estate, growth equity, private credit and infrastructure markets globally.

Since its inception in 2005, the firm has raised seven commingled funds targeting Asia Pacific, alongside value-add /opportunistic funds in the US, a Pan-Asia Hospitality Fund, a European Hospitality Fund, a Growth Equity Fund and a Credit Fund. It also manages credit strategies and separate account direct investments globally.

Gaw Capital has consistently generated high yields by revitalizing underperforming assets, enhancing value through creative financing solutions and leveraging deep expertise in capital allocation.

Since 2005, the firm has managed US$35.4 billion in assets and raised US$24.2 billion in equity as of Q1 2025.