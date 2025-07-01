Green Reporting Training Enhances Digital Literacy of Lao Journalists

Journalists, civil society actors, and youth from across Laos are strengthening their digital reporting skills on environmental issues through the Green Action through Media, Mass Organizations, and Civil Society in Laos (GAMCIL) project. The training, themed “Green Issue Reporting,” is taking place in Vientiane Capital from 30 June to 4 July.

Funded by the European Union, the GAMCIL project is jointly implemented in partnership with MICT, LJA, and CARE International. The initiative aims to enhance journalists’ capacity in digital and environmental reporting, strengthen digital literacy, combat misinformation, and increase climate change awareness, especially in rural areas.

The project is being carried out in three provinces: Vientiane Capital, Luang Prabang, and Champasack.

Over five days, participants will engage in a broad curriculum that extends beyond environmental topics. The training covers gender equality, digital literacy, accuracy and standards in news reporting, and photography techniques.

At the conclusion of the training, participants will take part in a content creation competition, producing articles or videos to highlight pressing environmental issues in Laos.

In his opening remarks, President of LJA Savankhone Razmountry emphasized the significance of the workshop for Lao journalism.

“This workshop is not just a training session, it is a step forward in empowering our journalists and citizens to deepen their capacity to report more accurately, more responsibly, and with greater impact on society,” Savankhone said.

Somsavath Phongsa, Director General of the Mass Media Department of the Ministry of Information, also expressed hope that participants would apply their knowledge to enhance their content and maximize its societal impact.

One participant, 19-year-old university freshman Palisa Ounanongnouth, said it was her first time attending this kind of training.

“I expect my content to be the voice of youth—spreading awareness of how the environment matters to us, showing that we care, and taking action to protect it,” Palisa said.

Soutima Boudvised, a participant from a public organization and member of the National Secretariat in Laos,expressed her commitment to raising awareness of harmful chemical use in agriculture. Her goal is to promote healthier, sustainable farming practices through storytelling and community engagement.

“I hope the audience will not only gain knowledge from my content, but also feel empowered to take action by changing their daily habits and supporting agroecology,” Soutima said.

Through this initiative, Laos is strengthening its digital reporting capacity on environmental issues, empowering journalists and civil society to influence policy, monitor developments, and advocate for change using the new lessons they have learned.