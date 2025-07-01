Lao Inflation Rate Eases to 7.2 Percent in June

Laos’ inflation rate eased for the second month in a row, falling to 7.2 percent in June 2025 from 8.3 percent in May, according to the latest report from the Lao Statistics Bureau.

The national Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 251.4 in June, representing a 1.2 percent increase compared to May.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the key contributor to price pressures, with that category’s index rising to 265.4, up 1.6 percent from May.

Housing and utilities costs, already high, saw an additional 0.9 percent increase month-on-month, while transport and healthcare expenses also ticked upward.

Although categories like clothing, footwear, and telecommunication equipment saw slight price declines in May, they offered little relief in June, with most other essentials continuing to climb in cost.

For the first half of the year, Laos’ average inflation rate now stands at 10.9 percent, highlighting the challenge many families face in meeting daily expenses, despite the headline rate showing signs of improvement.

While the year-on-year figure indicates a gradual slowdown from the double-digit highs earlier this year, new data shows that prices for everyday goods and services continue to creep up month by month.

Government officials say they are closely monitoring commodity prices and exchange rates to prevent further unexpected price surges, but with ongoing global uncertainties and domestic supply issues, households remain cautious about the months ahead.