29.4 C
Vientiane
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
spot_img
All Newsbreakingbreaking newsWorldThailand

Thailand Constitutional Court Suspends PM

By Laotian Times
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is swarmed by members of the media after a cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok on July 1, 2025. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)

This Week

UPDATED on 1 July at 2:27 PM

The Laotian Times and AFP – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the country’s Constitutional Court on 1 July, as it opened a probe into her conduct in a diplomatic spat with Cambodia.

“The Constitutional Court with a majority of 7-2 suspends the respondent from Prime Ministerial duty from 1 July until the Constitutional Court has made its ruling,” said a statement, after a group of conservative senators lodged a case accusing Paetongtarn of breaching ministerial ethics during a border row with Cambodia.

Shortly after the suspension announcement, Paetongtarn briefly addressed the decision before the press saying, “The ruling has come out and I accept the court decision. I have 15 days to make a declaration. I’m going to do my best. I will declare my true intention behind the leaked phone call.”

“However, the method that I used may not suit the preference of a lot of individuals. Nevertheless, I am willing to prove that it is all my intention, my effort, over 100 percent,  that I did it all for the country. It is definitely not for personal benefit. I’ve only thought about how to prevent chaos or resorting to battle.”

A long-standing territorial dispute boiled over into cross-border clashes in May, killing one Cambodian soldier.

When Paetongtarn called Cambodian statesman Hun Sen to discuss tensions, she called him “uncle” and referred to a Thai military commander as her “opponent”, according to a leaked recording which caused a backlash.

Conservative lawmakers accuse her of kowtowing to Cambodia and undermining the military, and allege she breached constitutional provisions requiring “evident integrity” and “ethical standards” among ministers.

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com