Tourism Fuels Revenue Surge in Luang Prabang in Five Months of 2025

Luang Prabang earned nearly LAK 700 billion (USD 32 million) in the first five months of 2025, with tourism playing a significant role, said Khammouane Khambounme, Head of the Provincial Tax Department.

The province now aims to attract more visitors throughout the remainder of the year through improved tax management strategies.

According to Khammouane, most of the revenue came from the tourism sector, including attractions, hotels, guesthouses, and restaurants.

Due to these factors, the province exceeded its revenue target by reaching 60.2 percent of the annual goal, equivalent to LAK 691 billion. This amount includes both tax and asset-related income, which will be reinvested into further developing the tourism sector.

Authorities are now promoting digital tax systems such as TaxRis, an online tax administration platform, by encouraging businesses to register, submit reports online, and adopt the value-added tax (VAT) system. Legal awareness and tax regulations are being actively shared with both public and private sectors to ensure compliance.

To reach the goal of collecting an additional LAK 466 billion (USD 21,49 million) in the remaining months of the year, the province has developed new measures and strategies to expand tax and asset revenue. The focus will be on increasing transparency and accountability.

In 2024, Luang Prabang welcomed over 2,3 million tourists more than double its original target, boosting GDP to LAK 3,989 billion (approximately USD 183 million).