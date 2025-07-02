Cushman & Wakefield and Corenet Global Release New Survey Results On “What Occupiers Want”

Cost remains king, but talent, flexibility, and service are reshaping real estate strategy globally



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 July 2025 – Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), in partnership with CoreNet Global, the global professional association for corporate real estate, has released new survey results revealing how corporate real estate (CRE) priorities are evolving in response to cost pressures, shifting organizational models, a stabilizing office footprint, and the growing demand for workplace flexibility and service.

Findings from the What Occupiers Want 2025 survey—reflecting the views of CRE decision-makers across the Americas (52%), EMEA (34%) and APAC (14%)—highlight an industry at a strategic crossroads, as companies balance traditional cost control measures with new imperatives around talent, culture, and portfolio agility. The views represent approximately 8.1 million employees globally and approximately 340M square feet of floor area.

“The survey shows that while cost discipline remains essential, organizations are increasingly recognizing that real estate decisions directly impact employee experience, engagement, and overall business performance,” said Despina Katsikakis, Global Lead, Total Workplace Consulting at Cushman & Wakefield. “This marks a critical opportunity for CRE leaders to shape strategies that deliver both financial and workforce value.”

Cost Still Reigns, but Uncertainty Dominates Decision-Making

Cost control remains the top driver of corporate real estate decisions globally, as CRE leaders face continued pressure to reduce or optimize spending. Financial KPIs—particularly cost, efficiency, and space utilization—still dominate strategy.

However, uncertainty looms large. Political instability, changing workplace behaviors, and unclear ROI metrics have left many organizations hesitant to act boldly. Compounding this, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities—once on the rise—have slipped back to pre-2021 levels in global importance, though they remain a top concern in EMEA and APAC regions.

CRE Organizational Models Are Evolving—And Metrics Must Keep Pace

One of the report’s most striking findings: nearly one-third (29%) of companies that recently changed their CRE reporting structure now have real estate teams reporting to Human Resources.

“This shift highlights a growing understanding that corporate real estate is about people, culture, and experience—not just space and cost,” said Katsikakis. “But to make this evolution meaningful, organizations need new performance metrics that link workplace investments to employee experience, engagement, and productivity—not just financial outcomes.”

Despite these organizational changes, most companies continue to rely heavily on traditional financial measures. The report calls for a balanced scorecard approach that bridges the gap between cost control and workforce impact.

Downsizing Has Peaked as Occupiers Stabilize Portfolios

After several years of footprint reduction, the era of mass downsizing appears to be over. Only 32% of companies plan further space cuts, while 1 in 8 occupiers plan to expand their footprint. Meanwhile, average office lease sizes have grown by 13% since 2023.

Office utilization rates are stabilizing as well, with global occupancy levels settling between 51% and 60%—still below pre-pandemic norms but rising steadily as more firms implement structured return-to-office policies.

Landlords Must Step Up as the Office Becomes a Service

Tenants are demanding more from their landlords—85% of occupiers now expect landlords to provide enhanced amenities, services, and workplace experiences, and nearly half (46%) are willing to pay a premium for these upgrades.

Top-tier office space commands a nearly double-digit rental premium as a result. Yet there remains a gap between expectation and delivery: only 60% of employees believe their current workplace fully supports collaboration, relationships, and culture-building—the very elements that draw people back to the office.

Flexible Location Strategies Are the New Talent Imperative

Flexible hiring practices are now standard, with 61% of companies adapting their real estate strategies to access diverse talent pools across multiple geographies. Regional trends show varied approaches:

In the Americas, hybrid and country-level hiring dominate.

EMEA firms favor selective global hiring where presence already exists.

APAC leads in expanding remote hiring options.

Technology talent remains in high demand, particularly in APAC, where growth outpaces that of the Americas and EMEA.

The 2025 What Occupiers Want survey reveals a CRE industry in transition: while cost pressures remain paramount, leading organizations are redefining value beyond financial savings.

“To drive meaningful impact, CRE leaders must champion new, integrated performance frameworks that reflect the true business value of the workplace,” said Katsikakis. “Real estate decisions are no longer just about the bottom line—they’re about workforce performance, culture, and competitive advantage.”

Spotlight: Chinese Mainland

On the Chinese mainland, occupier strategies are aligning with the broader Asia Pacific trends – but with distinct local drivers. Companies continue to prioritize cost optimization and footprint efficiency, but there is a growing shift toward premium office space in core business districts, especially among financial, professional services, and high-tech sectors.

Return-to-office policies are further along compared to other global markets, with hybrid models giving way to more structured, on-site work requirements. Occupiers are seeking environments that enhance collaboration, innovation, and talent retention – particularly in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen, where talent competition remains intense.

“Occupiers in China are increasingly focused on quality—not just in location and amenities, but in how the workplace supports business strategy and employee wellbeing,” said Jonathan Wei, Head of Project and Occupier Services, China at Cushman & Wakefield. “Landlords who can deliver integrated, experience-driven environments with flexible, tech-enabled solutions are strongly positioned to attract and retain long-term tenants.”

