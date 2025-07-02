Vientiane Province Mandates Illegal Vehicles Registeration

Owners of illegal or undocumented vehicles in Muen district, Vientiane Province, must register their vehicles within 45 days of 30 June, following a new directive issued by local authorities.

The order is part of a broader campaign to crack down on illegally imported vehicles and prevent similar incidents in the future.

According to the announcement, the directive applies to all types of vehicles that lack official documentation or have not met tax obligations.

Owners must submit records specifying the vehicle type, license plate number, and the full name of the owner. District authorities have already begun inspecting vehicles and collecting relevant data across the area.

Once the process is complete, the information will be forwarded to the provincial administration for further review and action.

However, when contacted for clarification, an official responding to The Laotian Times said they were not yet informed about the next steps following the data submission.

Authorities have emphasized that individuals who fail to comply with the registration order and are later found in violation will face legal consequences in line with existing regulations.