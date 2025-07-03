Laos Launches Disability-Inclusive Early Warning Workshop to Strengthen Climate Resilience

A two-day workshop on Disability-inclusive early warning messaging is starting today in Vientiane.

The host is the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in collaboration with the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare’s Department of Social Welfare.

Laos is increasingly affected by hydro-meteorological hazards, such as storms, floods, droughts and heatwaves, intensified by climate change.

Last year’s deadly floods that hit Luang Namtha made it evident that the country needs to ensure that early warning messages are accessible to everyone, including persons with disabilities.

This is vital for safeguarding communities, but also for enhancing the resilience and capacity of the state to protect its citizens.

The workshop results from a recommendation of the Early Warning Systems Perception Survey report, which calls for more inclusive and accessible warning systems that use multiple communication channels and prioritize reaching the most vulnerable.

The survey revealed that many persons with disabilities in Laos face serious challenges in receiving, understanding, and acting on early warning messages. These gaps in communication not only endanger individuals but also weaken the ability of entire communities to respond effectively to emergencies.

“At the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, we are committed to making our forecasts and warnings more inclusive and accessible. We recognize that persons with disabilities face additional challenges during disasters, and we must work together with all partners to ensure no one is left behind. This workshop is a valuable opportunity to listen, learn, and strengthen our early warning services by including the voices and experiences of persons with disabilities,” said Bounteum Sysouphanthavong, the department’s Deputy Director General.

The workshop supports Laos’s commitment to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. It also contributes to Laos’s Early Warnings for All Roadmap, which aims to build truly inclusive and people-centered early warning systems by 2027.

“When all actors understand the specific barriers faced by persons with different types of disabilities, appropriate communication tools and technologies can be used to reach all of society during emergencies,” said Vingthong Chanthavong, Operations Manager at Disability Mainstreaming Advisory Service.

Naoki Maegawa, WFP Deputy Country Director and Representative a.i. said, “As the largest humanitarian agency globally, WFP is committed to ensuring that no one is left behind – especially during times of crisis. In Lao PDR, we are helping the Government build systems that manage the risks of a changing climate and other shocks, with a focus on equal access to timely, clear, and actionable information that can save lives. This workshop is testimony to a collaborative effort towards inclusive action in emergencies.”