Drunken Card Game Turns Deadly in Houaphanh, Suspect Reenacts Scene

A card game in Houaphanh Province ended in tragedy on 27 March when a night of heavy drinking turned violent, leaving one man dead and another facing criminal charges. Police arrested Tuay, 19, a resident of Ban Kong village, Houaphanh District, on charges of assault causing death.

On 2 July, the man was brought in for a crime scene reenactment as part of the investigation.

According to the authorities, the incident took place on the night of 27 March at the home of a local man named Seng.

Four friends, Tuay, Sak, Tai, and Seng, had gathered to play cards and drink alcohol. As the night progressed, Seng and Tai became heavily intoxicated and went to sleep, leaving Tuay and Sak to continue drinking and gambling.

After consuming a bottle of liquor and four bottles of beer, a dispute broke out when Tuay accused Sak of cheating by switching cards. The argument escalated, and in a drunken rage, Tuay struck Sak multiple times with a stick until he lost consciousness.

Believing Sak had merely passed out, Tuay called a friend to help carry him to a bedroom, then returned to his own home to sleep. The following morning, around 7:00 AM, he was informed that Sak had died from injuries sustained during the fight.

Authorities were notified and arrested Tuay shortly after. Legal proceedings are now underway.