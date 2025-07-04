Lao-China Railway to Pilot Automated Parking Fee System at Vientiane Station

The Lao-China Railway Company has announced plans to introduce an automated parking fee collection system at Vientiane Station as part of a pilot project scheduled to begin between August and September this year. The initiative aims to improve transparency and efficiency in the station’s parking operations.

In a press briefing on 2 July, the company’s Deputy Director, Anongdet Phetkaysone, addressed growing public concerns over parking fees at Vientiane Station. He emphasized that the new system is designed to streamline traffic flow during peak hours and curb unauthorized activities within the parking area.

The Lao-China Railway currently operates 10 stations along its route from Vientiane Capital to Boten. Parking fees are collected at six of these stations, Vientiane Capital, Luang Prabang, Xay District, Natay, Vang Vieng, and Boten, via entrance gates.

Although parking was initially free, the company introduced a fee system 11 months into operation to better manage congestion and enhance security at key stations.

Additionally, the company is considering a proposal to reduce the parking fee for sedan cars from LAK 10,000 to LAK 5,000. However, this change has not yet been officially approved.