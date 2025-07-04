Lao Prime Minister Receives Japan’s Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun

The Japanese Emperor awarded Lao Prime Minister (PM) Sonexay Siphandone the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on 3 July, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to enhancing relations between Laos and Japan.

The award, conferred by the Emperor of Japan, was formally presented by the Ambassador of Japan to Laos, Koizumi Tsutomu, during a ceremony held at the Ambassador’s Residence in Vientiane Capital.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Prime Minister’s family, cabinet officials, and other high-level guests.

Tsutomu highlighted PM Sonexay’s strong leadership and long-standing efforts in promoting bilateral cooperation, particularly in diplomacy, economic development, and investment.

“I sincerely congratulate the Prime Minister of Laos on receiving this award. It stands as his dedication to strengthening the cooperation between our two nations, a commitment he has upheld since his time as Governor of Champasack Province,” Tsutomu noted.

Prime Minister Sonexay has consistently supported the entry of Japanese businesses into Laos and worked to improve the investment climate in his past workframes.

In his speech at the award ceremony, PM Sonexay expressed appreciation for the honor and reaffirmed Laos’ commitment to deepening the friendship and cooperation with Japan in the years to come.

“Receiving this medal is a great honor and a source of inspiration for me. It encourages not only me but also fellow leaders to continue serving as a bridge to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Laos and Japan.” said the PM.

Earlier this year, in January, the Prime Minister traveled to Japan to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During the visit, he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where both sides agreed to upgrade their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.