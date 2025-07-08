CTC Laos Marketing 2025 to Take Place in Vientiane This July

Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane have announced the launch of CTC Laos Marketing 2025, a two-day seminar and workshop aimed at helping marketers, online sellers, and content creators in Laos keep pace with the fast-changing marketing landscape.

The event will take place on 26 and 27 July at Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane, bringing together industry leaders and creative minds from Laos and Thailand to share insights and practical tools.

Organisers say marketing trends are shifting faster than ever, making it crucial for businesses to stay updated. They caution that those who fail to adapt risk falling behind, as traditional strategies focused solely on reach are no longer enough to drive real results. Instead, the focus must now be on content that converts, engages meaningfully, and builds long-term value.

AI, Consumer Behavior, Sales-Driven Strategies in Focus

The seminar will feature keynote talks and hands-on workshops, with a strong emphasis on using artificial intelligence to enhance marketing effectiveness. Participants will also explore how changing consumer behavior affects decision-making and why sustainable engagement is now more important than ever.

More than eight speakers will take the stage, including business owners, agency founders, marketing strategists, and content experts from both Laos and Thailand.

Among them are Sittipong Sirimaskasem, CEO and Founder of RGB72 and CREATIVE TALK; Narongyot Mahithivanitcha, Co-founder and Head of Growth at TWF Agency; and Sittinun Polvisutsak, Owner and CEO of Content Shifu.

Other speakers include Chaweewan Kongchoksamai, Chayanis Jumpeerat, and Lao experts such as Souphanith Vongsengthong, Bounhou Alounvong, Patxalin Phanouvong, and Mangkonephet Xayasane.

The sessions will cover a range of timely topics such as customer behavior, storytelling for monetisation, the Business Model Canvas, and how to apply generative AI in marketing. Attendees will also have opportunities to ask questions, network with peers, and exchange ideas with the speakers.

Early Bird tickets are priced at LAK 1,350,000 (USD 62.74), available for a limited time before increasing to the regular price of LAK 1,690,000 (USD 78.55). Groups purchasing five or more tickets will receive a 15 percent discount. To reserve tickets, contact Chanthasone at 020-59992439. For sponsorship inquiries, reach out to Mangkonephet at 020-77617518.