From Comeback to Glory: Lao Boxer Soukan Taypanyavong Claims International Title

As hundreds of voices erupted around the boxing ring, anticipation surged through the arena. It was the moment Soukan “Nong Oh” Taypanyavong had been training for, a battle that would decide whether years of sacrifice and sweat had truly paid off.

On 23 June, the 34-year-old Lao fighter made a triumphant return to the spotlight, winning the championship at the International Martial Arts Cultural Exchange 2025 in Canada after three years away from the sport.

Victory That Echoed Across Borders

In the 62.5 kg weight category, Nong Oh faced off against Mexico’s Pedro Marroquin in a special round match. Despite his opponent’s powerful punches, it was Soukan’s strategic use of knee strikes that gave him the edge.

“He had strong punches, but I realized my knee strikes were more effective. That’s how I scored points,” he explained.

Quoting Sun Tzu’s Art of War, he added, “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles.”

This victory, however, was more than just a personal milestone. It was a moment of national pride, one that sparked admiration from both foreign spectators and Lao communities in Canada.

“Many people told me they never expected a Lao boxer to come this far,” he shared. “I feel proud to be the one to represent us.”

Grit Behind the Glory

Behind every triumph lies a demanding journey, and for Soukan, the road back to the ring was steep.

After nearly three years away from competition due to injuries and financial difficulties, returning to form was no easy feat.

Training six days a week in a foreign land, he balanced rigorous routines including morning runs, push-ups, evening rope skipping, and bag work, all while managing his diet by cooking his own meals to control his calorie intake.

But one of the biggest challenges, according to the fighter, was time difference.

“I struggled with sleep because the time zone in Canada is completely different from Laos,” he said. “I had to adjust quickly so I could recover properly and have energy to fight.”

A Fighter’s Journey from Childhood Dream

For Soukan, this win is the realization of a dream that began when he was just seven years old.

“I used to wonder what it would feel like to achieve something big and return home with pride,” he said.

His inspiration came from an older friend—a senior boxer and role model he aspired to emulate. That dream began taking shape in 2009 when, at just 18, he was selected to represent Laos at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, held in Vientiane for the first time.

Yet the path forward wasn’t smooth. Like many athletes, he was forced to pause his career due to mounting injuries and a lack of financial support.

“I quit Muay Lao in 2023 for almost three years,” he recalled. “It was tough. But thanks to the new director of the Lao Boxing Federation, I had the chance to return this year. I’m really grateful for the support and new opportunities being offered to Lao boxers.”

Soukan’s ambition now goes beyond personal achievement – he wants to pave the way for the next generation of Lao fighters.

“I hope to be a role model for younger boxers,” he said. “They have great potential, they just need support. I truly believe Lao boxers can go even further on the international stage.”