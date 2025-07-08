Luang Prabang Power Donates Dhamma Hall to Wat Longkhoun Srikhounnaram.

On 3 July, Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL), developer of the Luang Prabang Hydroelectric Power Project and a subsidiary of CK Power Public Company Limited, funded and donated a newly built dhamma practice hall to Wat Longkhoun Srikhounnaram in Chomphet District, Luang Prabang Province.

The initiative, aligned with UNESCO’s conservation principles, aims to preserve the spiritual and cultural significance of the temple. The new hall offers a peaceful space for meditation and learning, open to both locals and visitors.

Sengthong Lueyang, Head of the World Heritage Division, Department of Information, Culture and Tourism, added that all renovation and new construction at the World Heritage Site must comply with UNESCO’s guidelines. “This project was closely overseen by relevant authorities to ensure architectural integrity and alignment with heritage standards.”

A spokesperson from LPCL stated, “We are proud to support a project that reflects our respect for Luang Prabang Town’s cultural roots. As a company operating in this historic town, we are committed to being a good neighbor—growing alongside the community and helping preserve its identity. This dhamma hall stands as a symbol of that shared commitment.”

In parallel with the donation, LPCL also distributed “Happiness Sharing Bags” to residents of Chiangman Village and sports equipment to local students, further supporting community well-being.

Wat Longkhoun Srikhounnaram, a UNESCO World Heritage property, dates back to 1791 and holds deep cultural and religious significance.

Phra Sombath Somepanno, Abbot of Wat Longkhoun, said, “This new dhamma hall, supported by LPCL, will greatly enhance our capacity to welcome practitioners and promote the dhamma.”