Bokeo Sees Over USD 17 Million in Exports in First Half of 2025

Bokeo Province recorded an export value of USD 17.23 million in the first six months of 2025, marking steady growth in trade and industrial activities.

The figure was shared during a recent assessment of the province’s progress in implementing resolutions from the 6th Plenary Meeting of the Bokeo Provincial Party Committee.

During the same period, the value of processed industrial goods reached LAK 188.14 billion, fulfilling 38.11 percent of the annual target.

Domestic trade contributed LAK 541.41 billion, achieving 52.02 percent of the yearly goal, reflecting the growing importance of industry and commerce in the province’s economic development.

Imports reached USD 52.11 million, amounting to 85.39 percent of the annual target. In addition, transit goods, products passing through Bokeo to other destinations, were valued at USD 729.53 million, meeting 52.52 percent of the planned target.

Authorities say they remain focused on consumer protection through regular inspections of product labeling and packaging. Businesses are also required to display prices in Lao kip, in line with efforts to ensure price transparency and protect buyers from unfair practices.

To help curb inflation, local officials are closely monitoring price fluctuations, which have been partly driven by changes in currency exchange rates. These efforts have also helped improve the investment climate, drawing interest from both domestic and international investors.

Looking ahead, Bokeo aims to expand its processing industry, improve infrastructure, and promote traditional handicrafts among ethnic communities. Officials are also working to grow small-scale industries and extend trade and service networks into rural areas to ensure a stable and sufficient supply of goods across all districts.