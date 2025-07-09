Laos Launches Climate-Smart Farming Project in Six Provinces

Laos is stepping up efforts to tackle climate-related food insecurity and open new export opportunities, with USD 68.5 million in support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and partners to modernize agriculture in six climate-vulnerable provinces.

The new Sustainable Agrifood Systems Sector Project, running from 2025 to 2030, will focus on improving food security, nutrition, and climate resilience in three northern provinces—Xayabouly, Phongsaly, and Houaphanh, and three southern ones, Salavanh, Sekong, and Champasack.

Backed by a mix of loans and grants from the ADB, the EU-ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility, and the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund, the project reflects the growing need to protect food systems from climate shocks while increasing farm productivity and export potential.

At the center of the plan is climate-resilient farming.



Smallholder farmers will receive hands-on training to adapt to changing weather, with a focus on high-value crops like bamboo, coffee, and durian that suit both market demand and local conditions.

The project also offers affordable microfinance options to help farmers and rural businesses stay afloat during extreme weather. Key infrastructure such as irrigation systems and rural roads will be upgraded to allow year-round farming and easier access to markets.

Community involvement and gender inclusion are also major parts of the plan. Both men and women will help lead and maintain local infrastructure projects, ensuring long-term success and shared responsibility.

By tackling climate risks, food shortages, and trade barriers all at once, the project marks a big step in preparing Laos’s rural economy for a more unpredictable future.