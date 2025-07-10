Laos Debunks Rumors of Sending Troops to Fight in Ukraine

Laos has refuted recent claims circulating in “several foreign news outlets” alleging that Laos is preparing to send troops to join Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, state media reported.

According to these reports, the Russian military press service was said to be attempting to persuade Lao soldiers and citizens to fight in Ukraine by offering monetary compensation and Russian citizenship.

Lao authorities, however, have confirmed that such allegations are entirely baseless and constitute fake news designed to cause confusion and damage the country’s international standing.

Representatives from relevant Lao departments told local media that there is no evidence to support these claims, describing them as “serious accusations” and a “deliberate distortion of the truth” intended to create misunderstanding among the global community.

They emphasized that the spread of such rumors comes at a sensitive time, as Laos and Russia continue to strengthen their longstanding friendship and cooperation, marked recently by the visit of a high-level Lao delegation to the Russian Federation for official engagements.

Officials noted that this misinformation appears aimed at undermining Laos’s reputation and driving a wedge between Laos and its partner countries.

Laos reiterated its unwavering commitment to a foreign policy rooted in peace, independence, friendship, and cooperation. It affirmed that the nation has no policy, nor any intention, to send its military personnel or citizens to intervene in the internal conflicts of other countries.

Any military cooperation between Laos and its friendly nations, including the Russian Federation, is conducted solely on the basis of mutual respect, focusing on national defense development and internal security, Lao representatives said.

Authorities called on the public and media to remain vigilant, verify information carefully, and avoid spreading unverified news that could mislead the public and tarnish the country’s image. They urged citizens to rely only on official Lao sources for accurate information.

The Lao government concluded by reaffirming its dedication to promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond, and to strengthening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with all nations.