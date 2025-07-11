Laos Begins Compensation Process for Railway-Affected Residents

The Lao government has begun compensating residents whose land and property have been affected by the Lao-Thai Railway Project, despite ongoing delays in updating land documentation.

During the 9th Ordinary Session of the Vientiane Capital People’s Council on 9 July, members raised concerns about delays in updating land titles for affected areas. In response, Anouthai Chanthalasy, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Vientiane Capital, confirmed that compensation is being implemented..

The Lao-Thai Railway project is being implemented in two phases, according to Anouthai.

The first phase has already completed both compensation and land title adjustments.

Meanwhile, the second phase, currently in progress, spans across a 7.5-kilometer stretch running through five villages in Saysettha district, including South Nakhuay, Meuangnoy, Somsanga, Nonwai, and Khamsavath.

Buffer Zone Reduced, Compensation Scaled Back

Initially, the designated railway buffer zone was 40 meters wide, affecting 288 land plots and covering over 682,000 square meters. Compensation for this land was estimated at more than LAK 170 billion (about USD 7.9 million).

However, this zone was later reduced to 20 meters on 25 March 2020. With the revision, 250 plots covering 507,168 square meters are now subject to compensation worth over LAK 130 billion (about USD 6 million).

To date, the Vientiane authority has received 56 land title documents from Saysettha district’s Department of Public Works and Transport. Of these, 41 have been corrected, while 15 remain pending, one in a logistics zone and 14 awaiting technical surveying.

Officials have pledged to resolve the remaining land title issues by August and will coordinate with the compensation committee to accelerate payments to affected households while finalizing adjustments to an additional 194 land plots.

The Lao-Thai Railway began cross-border passenger service on 30 October 2023, operating between Vientiane Capital, Laos, and Nong Khai Province, Thailand. The route was further extended on 20 July 2024, with the launch of a direct service from Khamsavath Station in Vientiane Capital to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station in Bangkok.