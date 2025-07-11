Laos Launches New Training Program to Empower Underprivileged Lao Youth

Underprivileged Lao youths are set to receive skills training and job preparation through a newly launched initiative designed to improve living conditions and close the employment gap for those with limited access to job opportunities nationwide.

The program, a collaboration between the Lao Employment Business Association (LEBA) and the Skills Development Institute, was signed on 7 July with support from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare. It specifically targets teenagers excluded from the job market, particularly those in rural areas.

Participants will receive free, step-by-step training and career guidance, along with continued support after completing the program.

According to Phouxay Douangphilavanh, Director of LEBA, the initiative not only aims to create job opportunities for Lao workers both domestically and abroad but also to equip them with essential skills and knowledge to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing workforce.

Phouxay emphasized that the first step involves helping registrants develop a clear life plan, allowing the support team to guide them on the most suitable path toward achieving their goals.

Following this step, the association and institute will work with its 48 partner companies to design lessons and training units tailored to each youth’s career goals.

The curriculum will not only provide job-specific skills but also emphasize building positive relationships with employers. This approach aims to combine a supportive work environment and help young workers maintain strong personal ties when they return home.

Phouxay also added that the youths will have a chance to take part in cultural exchange activities and learn important cultural norms and workplace rules before going abroad. This helps reduce conflict in the workplace and improves communication and mutual understanding.

Beyond job placement, those who plan to start their own business or seek guidance will receive support from the center, including access to low-interest loans through the Agricultural Promotion Bank, along with special policies designed to help them achieve their goals.

After returning home, the project will conduct follow-ups every three months to ensure their lives remain stable and their income sustainable.