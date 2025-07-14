Tripartite Cooperation Accelerates: Promoting Logistics and Tourism along the China-Laos-Thailand Railway

A press conference convened in Thailand’s Khon Kaen on 14 July to promote the forthcoming Logistics and Tourism Promotion Meeting along the China-Laos-Thailand Railway, scheduled for 19 August at the Mekong Institute.

A press conference was held in Thailand’s Khon Kaen on 14 July to promote the upcoming Logistics and Tourism Promotion Meeting along the China-Laos-Thailand Railway, scheduled for 19 August at the Mekong Institute.

The initiative is a joint collaboration between the Mekong Institute, the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Khon Kaen, and the Foreign Affairs Office of Yunnan Provincial People’s Government, PRC. The goal is to demonstrate a shared vision of using infrastructure and connectivity to foster inclusive development, economic integration, and people-to-people cooperation between China, Laos, and Thailand.

In her opening speech, Yang Ning, Deputy Consul General of China in Khon Kaen, emphasized the transformative potential of the railway.

“Today’s press conference marks not only the commencement of the campaign but also the continuation of our shared vision. The China-Laos-Thailand railway stands as a symbol of international friendship and sustainable development.”

She noted the railway’s role in boosting cross-border trade and tourism while strengthening ties among the people of the three nations. She also highlighted initiatives like the Top 10 Destinations campaign as opportunities to unlock new prospects for local communities, businesses, and the tourism sector.

“China remains committed to supporting regional integration through practical cooperation toward shared prosperity.”

Suriyan Vichitlekarn, Executive Director of the Mekong Institute, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the railway represents more than a physical route but serves as a strategic pathway for regional economic recovery and resilience.

“This is more than a transportation corridor, it’s a platform for sustainable logistics, tourism, and inclusive growth,” he said, introducing the objectives of the 19 August meeting.

A key highlight of the press conference was the announcement of the “Top 10 Tourist Destinations in Northeastern Thailand” campaign, which runs from 18 July to 8 August. The public is invited to vote via the Mekong Institute’s official Facebook page to select outstanding, rail-accessible destinations in Isaan. Participants can also share their opinions and sentiments about their favorite places for a chance to win travel vouchers worth up to THB 5,000 (approximately USD 154.30), with winners announced at the August conference.

Suriyan explained that the campaign seeks to promote each area’s local tourism assets, celebrate cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and community-based experiences.

“This is an opportunity to showcase the richness of Isaan and to involve both tourists and locals in shaping narratives along the railway corridor.”

The press conference was attended by over 40 participants, both onsite and online. It featured Q&A sessions, media interviews, and networking opportunities. Beyond media attention, the event aims to broaden the regional impact of this cooperation framework.

The Logistics and Tourism Promotion along the China–Laos–Thailand Railway will be held on 19 August in Khon Kaen, featuring a comprehensive range of activities including plenary talks, breakout discussions, exhibitions, and business matching sessions. The conference will convene key stakeholders, policymakers, industry experts, business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and development partners interested in advancing the railway corridor’s potential.