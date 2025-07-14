Vientiane’s BRT Project Reaches Over 80% Completion

Vientiane’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has now reached 81.5 percent completion as of early June, with construction teams focusing on final-phase upgrades to traffic systems, sidewalks, and roadside parking areas.

The progress update was shared during a site visit on 12 July, led by Minister of Public Works and Transport Leklay Sivilay and other senior officials. Authorities aim to finalize construction by the end of this year, with services expected to begin in early 2026.

Final-Phase Work: Signals, Parking, Pedestrian Zones

Construction efforts are currently centered on improving traffic flow and accessibility, with work underway on intersections, traffic light systems, roadside parking management, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

Along Kaysone Phomvihane Road, Vientiane’s main BRT corridor, 41 traffic signals are being installed or upgraded, including 24 new signal lights and modifications to 13 existing ones.

Additional works include the installation of light poles, control boxes, and the construction of four U-turns to improve bus operations and road safety.

The project also includes the rollout of a roadside parking management system aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving street organization. Designated parking areas across eight zones will accommodate up to 2,777 cars and 1,202 motorcycles.

Meanwhile, sidewalk upgrades are taking place along Chao Anu Road (both north and south sides), Yon Boon Road, and Khunbulom Road near the morning market.

These improvements are designed to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility, while contributing to a more attractive urban environment.

Electric Buses and Tricycles to Serve the Capital

Once completed, the BRT will operate 55 electric buses, each 12 meters long and capable of carrying up to 90 passengers. The buses will feature wide doors and space for wheelchairs, ensuring access for passengers with disabilities.

To complement the main bus service, the project will also introduce 150 electric tricycles. These will act as feeder transport, linking BRT stations with nearby neighborhoods and tourist destinations.

While core services are on track to launch in early 2026, extensions connecting the route to Wattay International Airport and the Lao-China Railway Station will continue through the year, under an agreement between the Ministry and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Launched in July 2018, the BRT project is led by the Department of Public Works and Transport and backed by international donors, including the ADB. The Lao government is also contributing to the total investment of USD 99.7 million.