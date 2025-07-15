ROLLER Reinforces Customer-First Strategy with Major Global Support Investments

Global Platform Expands Its Services With New Office in Costa Rica, 50% Staff Increase in Support Resources and Strategic Leadership Team Appointment

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As part of its ongoing commitment to exceptional client service, ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, has announced several initiatives aimed at providing faster, flexible support for its global customers. This includes opening a new Support Center of Excellence in Costa Rica, expanding the customer support team by 50%, and the strategic appointment of Brad Cooper as Vice President of Customer Experience.

“Customer experience drives everything we do,” said Luke Finn, CEO and Co-Founder of ROLLER. “We’re always connecting with our community to understand their challenges and build solutions that truly help them grow. We’re constantly learning from our community, listening to their challenges, celebrating their wins, and building solutions that make a real difference. This year, our focus is on scaling that impact, so we can help even more operators not just succeed but thrive.”

ROLLER’s customer-first strategy is at the forefront of every decision, and these new additions underscore the company’s dedication to its community, ensuring operators are supported, wherever they are, whenever they need it. As a direct result of these steps, operators can:

Expect at least 95% of all support calls to ROLLER will be answered by a team member in less than 60 seconds, 24 hours a day, anywhere in the world

Engage with ROLLER across their preferred channel with expanded phone support and a new online chat channel

Find answers to their questions with the revamped knowledge base and customer support page at https://www.roller.software/

Have issues resolved faster due to a newly launched hardware lab, which allows ROLLER agents to conduct hands-on troubleshooting

The new initiatives and appointments are also bolstered by the launch of AI-powered tools that enhance remote diagnostics, agent performance, and QA. Additionally, ROLLER has created new workforce management systems and added a Workforce Analyst position, all aimed at helping the team optimize staffing and improve customer responsiveness.

“A great product is only as good as the experience that surrounds it,” said Brad Cooper, Vice President of Customer Experience at ROLLER. “Attractions operators have enough on their plates, and they deserve a technology partner that prioritizes their success. I’m excited to help ROLLER’s efforts in delivering outstanding service, listening to customer feedback, and ensuring every venue gets the most out of our platform.”

To learn more about ROLLER’s solutions and all-in-one, cloud-based platform, visit roller.software.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. The company’s all-in-one platform simplifies its customers’ business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER’s comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.