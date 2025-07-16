Laos Wins Two Medals at ASEAN Jujitsu Championship

The Lao National Jujitsu Team won a silver and a bronze medal at the 2nd ASEAN Regional Championship held in the Philippines from 12 to 13 July.

Khamkeo Vilayphone won the silver medal in the men’s – 69kg fighting category (U-21 division), while Peng Sengmany earned the bronze in the women’s -57kg category (U-18 division).

Representing the Judo and Jujitsu Clubs under the Physical Sports Institute, the Lao athletes participated in 10 events during the competition.

In response to the victory, Kanyaphet Phandanouvong, Deputy Secretary of the Lao Jujitsu Federation, expressed his pride in the team’s success.

“I feel that everyone in the team is doing very well as athletes,” he said. Their mental condition is strong, combined with training and preparation for a competition. Although most of the players in this team are young, they still strive to win and receive the award for fighting with a foreign player.”

“This achievement was beyond our expectations, and we will continue striving to create more opportunities to win in the future,” he added.

This championship served as a preparation for upcoming international competitions, including the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain in October, the World Jujitsu Championship in Thailand in November, and the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, also to be held in Thailand this December.