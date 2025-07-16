28.1 C
Vientiane
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Trump Admin Deports Migrants from Laos, 4 Other Nations to Eswatini

By Thongsavanh Souvannasane
The CoreCivic, Inc. California City Immigration Processing Center stands in the Kern County desert awaiting reopening as a federal immigrant detention facility under contract with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in California City, California on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

AFP – The Trump administration on 16 July announced the third-country deportation from the United States of five “criminal illegal aliens” to the small African kingdom of Eswatini.

“These criminal illegal aliens are so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back,” Department of Homeland Security officials wrote on X.

The deported men are nationals of Laos, Vietnam, Yemen, Cuba and Jamaica.

On July 4, the US deported eight other migrants to conflict-plagued South Sudan, after the Supreme Court authorized the move.

Eswatini, the last absolute monarchy in Africa, has been led by King Mswati III since 1986.

The 57-year-old ruler has been criticized for his lavish lifestyle and has faced accusations of human rights violations.

His country, formerly known as Swaziland, is landlocked by neighbors South Africa and Mozambique.

