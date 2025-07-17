IDP GO Overseas Education Expo Offers Instant University Admissions to Interested HKDSE Students

From Medicine to AI: How 21-Point HKDSE Students Are Gaining Admission Competitive International Programs Amid Shifting Academic Priorities

Leading UK & Australian Institutions to Conduct Face-to-Face Interviews

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) results were released on July 16 (Wednesday), marking a defining moment for approximately 55,000 students as they determine their next steps in higher education and career planning. Data from the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority reveals that around 16,000 candidates (38.5% of the total) have met the minimum requirements for local top-tier universities, leaving the remaining 60% to explore alternative pathways. Overseas education becomes a popular choice, offering students fast-track admission opportunities to universities abroad, particularly in fields like education and psychology. To help students and parents navigate this competitive landscape, IDP Education, the global leader of international education services in Hong Kong with a success rate exceeding 90% for admission to top ranked universities worldwide, will host its flagship annual event, the IDP GO Overseas Education Expo, on July 16, 19 and 20, providing comprehensive guidance on global admissions and empowering families to make informed decisions.

The trends in overseas education are evolving following the global market shifts, policy updates, and technological advancements. While affordability was once the primary concern, families now put priorities on international reputation, employment prospects, and long-term career opportunities. With the “education marathon” entering its final sprint, proactive planning is key to turning aspirations into tangible success.

AI Education Boost: A 40% Surge of Enquiries to IDP

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the most in-demand disciplines in 2025, with top universities launching specialized programs to meet the soaring demand for skilled professionals. As AI applications expand across industries—from smart healthcare to autonomous driving—the need for qualified talent has surged, driving increased diversity in AI education programs worldwide.

In Hong Kong, only two institutions currently offer AI-specific undergraduate degrees: The University of Hong Kong with its Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in Applied AI, and The Chinese University of Hong Kong with its Bachelor of Engineering in AI: Systems and Technologies.

Globally, AI programs demonstrate greater variety and interdisciplinary approaches. Prominent institutions including King’s College London, Queensland University of Technology, Monash University, Macquarie University, and the University of Technology Sydney have developed comprehensive AI curricula tailored to meet evolving industry requirements.

University Program University of Birmingham University of Bath University of Bristol King’s College London University of Sheffield University of Southampton University of Glasgow Comprehensive AI courses, including dedicated bachelor’s and master’s programs Queensland University of Technology Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) or Master of Robotics and AI Monash University Bachelor of Computer Science (Advanced Honours) Macquarie University Bachelor of Information Technology (3-year) with an AI major University of Technology Sydney Bachelor’s and master’s programs in AI

“Through our professional evaluation, we advised a DSE student who initially missed admission to nutrition and dietetics programs end-up successfully transitioned to AI studies. We explained the field’s strong growth trajectory and diverse career prospects,” said Emily Yip, Destination Manager – Australia and New Zealand, IDP Hong Kong. “This shift has positioned the student for future success. At IDP, we’re committed to helping students discover their potential through personalized, future-focused academic planning.”

Universities worldwide are revolutionizing education by combining AI studies with traditional disciplines including liberal arts, business, STEM, and healthcare. This interdisciplinary approach, driven by breakthroughs in deep learning and widespread industry adoption, creates new opportunities for students across academic backgrounds. Data indicates that at least 7 UK universities and 12 Australian institutions now offer specialized AI undergraduate programs, many featuring more flexible admission requirements and lower entry thresholds than their Hong Kong counterparts—providing students with more accessible options to this transformative field.

Hong Kong Students Pursue Veterinary Degrees Abroad Amid Growing Pet Industry Demand

With the pet care industry experiencing unprecedented growth and animal welfare gaining global prominence, veterinary medicine has emerged as a top career choice for Hong Kong students. However, limited local options—only City University of Hong Kong offers a veterinary bachelor’s program, requiring an exceptionally competitive best-five HKDSE score of 27 or above (including English, Mathematics, Biology, and Chemistry)*—have prompted many aspiring veterinarians to explore overseas education for more accessible pathways to their dream profession. Leading institutions such as the University of Edinburgh (ranked 5th globally in the 2025 QS World University Rankings for veterinary science) and the University of Sydney (21st) provide accredited programs with comparatively lower entry requirements (best-five scores of 20–25), allowing graduates to return to Hong Kong and practice immediately after obtaining licensure.

Yip emphasized the evolution of veterinary training, “Today’s programs go beyond clinical skills, incorporating public health and pandemic preparedness into their curricula. Overseas universities prioritize experiential learning—from farm rotations and wildlife rescue to clinical placements—ensuring graduates are fully prepared for real-world challenges.” The University of Melbourne’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) Program, which blends advanced research with hands-on clinical training, has attracted students from around the world. “Studying abroad is not only about easier admission, it meant equipping future veterinarians with a global perspective and specialized expertise to meet emerging industry demands,” Yip added.

As the interest in overseas veterinary studies continues grows, Fred Leung, Destination Manager – UK, Canada and Ireland, IDP Hong Kong, underscored the key role of professional consultancy service to help students navigate the demanding application procedures. “IDP education consultants provide end-to-end support through the intricate international veterinary education landscape,” Leung stated. “We offer three core services: First, we develop personalized application strategies, including clarification of prerequisite subject requirements. Second, we conduct thorough accreditation checks to confirm programs are recognized by the Veterinary Surgeons Board of Hong Kong, preventing any qualification recognition issues.”

*Competitiveness varies annually. This information is for reference only.

DSE 21-Point Holders Find More Accessible Medical Degrees Overseas

In Hong Kong, the popular medical, veterinary, and law programs maintain their exceptionally high entry requirements—often demanding near-perfect DSE scores—many students are discovering more attainable opportunities at overseas institutions. “With comparable DSE results, students can gain admission to world-class overseas programs that may be unattainable in Hong Kong,” said Yip, an education consultant with over two decades of experience. For instance, Australian universities typically require 21-30 points (best five subjects) for medical program; 20-25 points for veterinary medicine; and as few as 15-21 points for computer science (including AI specializations). These entry thresholds are significantly more accessible than those of Hong Kong’s competitive degree programs.

IDP Education Expo to Feature On-Site University Admissions for DSE Students

As the 2025 DSE results are released, IDP Education, a global leader in international education services, will host its flagship IDP GO Overseas Education Expo—the largest overseas education exhibition in Hong Kong. The event will take place across two floors at Cordis Hong Kong on July 16 (Wednesday), July 19 (Saturday), and July 20 (Sunday). It offers:

One-stop overseas education planning services for students and parents

Direct access to admissions officers from premier institutions in the UK, Australia, USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland

Latest information on programs, admissions, and scholarship opportunities

The Expo will present a series of expert-led seminars and 1-on-1 counseling sessions designed to equip students with comprehensive study abroad knowledge.

Professional Seminar Series Includes:

Global Education Comparisons—Side-by-side analysis of international education systems

High-Demand Programs—Breakdown of trending academic disciplines and career pathways

Visa Application Masterclass—Step-by-step guidance on documentation and processing

Living Abroad Essentials—Practical advice on accommodation, budgeting, and cultural adaptation

Post-Graduation Planning—Latest updates on work rights and immigration policies

Personalized Counseling Services:

IDP’s certified education consultants will provide complimentary private consultations to:

Assess academic profiles and learning objectives

Match students with ideal institutions based on interests and budgets

Develop customized overseas education roadmaps

As a founding partner of the IELTS English proficiency test, IDP will feature a dedicated IELTS zone at the expo, providing:

Expert test preparation strategies from official IELTS administrators

Personalized registration guidance for upcoming test dates

Free practice resources to help students maximize their scores

The exhibition offers free admission to all secondary school students, university applicants and parents exploring international education opportunities. With 56+ years of global education expertise, IDP’s network of experienced counselors has successfully guided more than 900,000 students to study abroad in destinations worldwide. The organization’s unparalleled international connections and decades of market leadership make it the ideal partner for students planning their overseas education journey.

Event Details:

Dates: July 16 (Wed), July 19 (Sat), and July 20 (Sun)

Time: 11:00-19:00 (Wed & Sat), 11:00-16:30 (Sun)

Location: 7th & 8th floors, Cordis Hong Kong, 555 Shanghai Street, Mong Kok

Key Highlights:

110+ prestigious institutions and organizations from the UK, Australia, and Canada

Free 1-on-1 consultations with IDP’s education experts

On-site Application Benefits: UCAS application fee waiver (up to £28.5); and Australian university application fee waiver (up to HKD5,000)

A dedicated zone for UK and Australian secondary schools (available only on July 19 and 20)

IELTS Exclusive Offers: Special test fee discounts; free examination preparation kit (including online IELTS Macquarie preparation exercises, AI simulated tests, and a 32GB USB with simulated test questions); and exclusive IDP student discounts for enrolling in the IELTS Preparation Workshop

With over three decades of local expertise and a global network of education specialists, IDP Hong Kong has established itself as the preferred choice for students seeking world-class academic opportunities. The organization’s student-centric approach has delivered a proven track record, including a 90% admission rate to QS World Top 100 Universities (2024) and a 90% success rate for UK placements in Top 30 Universities (The Times and the Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023-2024). As co-founder and co-owner of the prestigious IELTS test, IDP remains committed to designing tailored global education roadmaps that help students achieve their dreams.

About IDP Education

Founded in 1969, IDP Education has built a 55-year legacy as one of the world’s most trusted international education organizations. Our extensive global network includes partnerships with all 40 Australian universities, over 70 UK institutions, 8 New Zealand universities, and hundreds of higher education providers across Ireland, the United States and Canada. We offer comprehensive overseas education services covering university placements, vocational education and training programs, certificate and diploma courses, foundation studies, secondary school programs and English language training.

As a founding organization and official test administrator of the IELTS, we facilitated over 3.5 million tests worldwide in 2023, earning global recognition by 11,000+ organizations in over 140 countries. IELTS stands as the only English language proficiency test accepted by all major Commonwealth nations including the UK, Australia, and Canada, specifically designed for those pursuing study, migration or employment in English-speaking countries.

