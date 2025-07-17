Laos Drops Slightly in 2025 Global Peace Index, Remains Among Most Peaceful in Southeast Asia

Laos is ranked 4th among ASEAN countries in the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI), published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), which evaluates peace levels in 163 countries and territories worldwide.

In the newly released GPI, Laos has fallen three places to 47th out of 163 countries globally with a peace score of 1.783. This represents a decline from its 2024 ranking of 44th, when it scored 1.861.

The 2025 report highlights a continued global decline in peacefulness, marking the sixth consecutive year of deterioration.

Contributing factors to Laos’ slight drop in ranking include growing regional security tensions, increased military spending, and rising challenges related to misinformation and digital threats, issues increasingly affecting Southeast Asia.

By contrast, the 2024 GPI cited Laos’ relatively low crime rate, political stability, and minimal involvement in external conflicts as key strengths contributing to its stronger performance that year.

Despite the drop in 2025, Laos remains one of the more peaceful nations in Southeast Asia, maintaining a higher ranking than several of its ASEAN neighbors.

However, the report emphasizes that Laos must address emerging challenges, particularly in the digital realm, to maintain and enhance its level of peace.

Globally, Iceland remains the most peaceful country, holding the top spot since 2008, followed by Ireland, New Zealand, Austria, and Switzerland. At the bottom of the index are Yemen, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Ukraine, and Russia.

The GPI is published annually and assesses peace based on three key indicators: the level of safety and security in society, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarization.