Lifezoom Launches Veyra Series: Flexible Red Light Therapy Panels That Redefine Home Wellness

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lifezoom, a pioneer of red light therapy in the USA, is excited to expand with the new industry-leading Veyra Series, red light therapy panels that mix creativity, adaptability, and health-focused design. Now, with two launch products, Veyra C and Veyra S, this versatile red light technology, built on a flexible silicone base material, is available throughout the U.S and Europe at the starting price of $249.



With proper mounting accessories, Lifezoom’s Veyra series red‑light devices can be deployed in various settings, and their unique materials and design allow them to function either as panel lamps or as wearable belts.

After years of research and development, the Lifezoom engineering team from Iowa’s hardworking community has brought to market a product that not only eases chronic pain and fatigue but also reimagines the way people receive light therapy in the home or office. Built for the real-life conditions and the various needs of users, the Veyra Series redefines the limits of traditional belt and panel-type red light devices through its flexible form, targeted performance.

Efficacy Guarantee: Technology That Delivers

— 96 Dual-Chip LEDs: The Veyra series device is made up of 96 advanced LEDs in dual chips – 660nm Red, 850nm Near infrared. This frequency pairing travels from skin to deep tissue, helping with everything from collagen regeneration and joint recovery.[1]

— Unique Lens Design: Each LED has a 30° high-transmittance optical lens, improving focus to guarantee therapeutic and dermatological safe intensity upon skin contact. While many home-use devices scatter light like a soft glow, Veyra concentrates it — like a just-magnified sunbeam — to precisely target your problem areas.

— Flexible Panel Material: Lifezoom’s Veyra device uses an elastic, adjustable panel material that can be bent into an arc to provide wrap-around irradiation for affected areas such as the face and wrist. Combined with the included straps, it achieves targeted therapeutic effects similar to traditional belts.

A Dual Purpose Innovation: Belt or Panel — You Choose

Veyra C — it’s all about the desk. It’s designed to be fixed to the edge of a desk, ideal for those who work long hours at a desk. The device helps relieve discomfort caused by desk work. It can irradiate the head at a high angle to ease nerve tension or be positioned inverted in an arc shape to treat conditions like tenosynovitis and “mouse hand” from multiple angles. Within arm’s reach at the desk can be a cold cup of coffee or a healing red light lamp.

Veyra S — With its base placed on the floor, the adjustable arm allows the panel to shine from above, providing top-down irradiation. This model is designed for use on a recliner or bed, especially suitable for those with limited mobility. The floor base lies flat, without protruding wheels or hard parts. Lifezoom’s purpose is to soothe your fatigue and, just as importantly, prevent your toes from accidental injury.

Effortless Setup and Daily Use

The Veyra Series is designed for ease.

Setup time: 2 minutes for setup, 1 minute to learn the rules

Position modification: The device is easy to install, and angle adjustments are made by simply pressing and releasing buttons on the joints, requiring no tools—your toolbox can stay neatly put away. Find your most comfortable lying position in 11 seconds, adjust your pillow in 5 seconds, and start the device in only 2 seconds.

Operation memory: The built-in memory stores the last used power and time settings. Launch your session with a single touch. Whether it be a four-times-a-week, 30-minute health boost or a six-times-a-week, 40-minute treatment regimen, the device’s power levels and session durations (20W, 30W, 40W; 10-90 minutes) can be easily changed via the included controller.

Science-Backed Results, Everyday Relief

The Veyra Series is based on extensive studies in photobiomodulation therapy (PBMT). Research studies demonstrate that red and NIR light can:

Relieve joint pain and inflammation

Improve muscle recovery and circulation

Boost cellular energy production

Promote hair re-growth and collagen production

Enhance the quality of sleep and testosterone levels [2] [3]

From Clinics to Living Room

Once limited to clinics and sports recovery centers, red light therapy is now in reach at home with the Veyra Series. In a quiet, compact design, Lifezoom delivers the therapeutic-grade power you need — no appointments, no noise, just care when and where you need it the most.

Whether you’re a sports enthusiast recovering from a strain or an office worker with tech neck, or a guardian taking care of a loved one with limited mobility, the Veyra Series has got you covered.

Design for Safety and Comfort

Design Safety: Veyra uses a unique convex lens design that enhances treatment effectiveness while improving heat dissipation efficiency.

Silent design: Thanks to this highly efficient heat dissipation, no fans are needed to eliminate operating noise or to avoid adverse skin reactions caused by heat during close contact use.

Material Safety: The silicone curved lamp surface uses food-grade silicone, which effectively prevents mold and moisture, greatly extending product life and making it easy to clean with a small brush. Its environmentally friendly properties are harmless, and its non-toxic nature means it can safely coexist in a room with babies and pets. Lifezoom can’t prevent your little one’s curiosity from enjoying “taste tests” with new things they experience with their teeth. Even if your toddler decides to “taste-test” it, Lifezoom ensures it is non-toxic and worry-free.

Warranty, Service, & Availability

Availability: Veyra C and Veyra S are now available at the Lifezoom official website and the Lifezoom store on Amazon, and authorized dealers in the U.S. and Europe. With the starting price as $249

Each of Veyra Series products is covered by the regular one-year warranty, extendable to two years with registration within 14 days of purchase. For support, users can reach us at official mailbox or register directly at the warranty page of Lifezoom

About Lifezoom

Not content with being just another lamp, Veyra is crafted to be a quiet, reliable companion in your everyday life. At Lifezoom, we’re constantly exploring how to refine the behavior of light so our products adapt to your lifestyle—not the other way around. With its soft, malleable form and intuitive, non‑invasive design, Veyra seamlessly fits into your schedule, delivering therapy without the fuss of specs or the rigidity of tradition. We don’t chase parameter-stacking; we dig deep into real user needs and push the boundaries of what light can do. This very spirit is the driving force behind Lifezoom’s innovation today. Our story is far from over—and this time, we’re letting the light do the talking.

