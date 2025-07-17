Salloot Nova P5: Ultra-Compact, High-Performance IPL Hair Removal Device Powered by Mini Tech™

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SALLOOT unveils Nova P5—ultra-compact and high-performance mini IPL. With 22J mega power, sapphire ice-cooling, and Super Clean™ Double Pulses, it delivers painless, pro-level results anytime, anywhere.

【Mini Tech™—Compact, Powerful, and Travel-Ready: The Future of At-Home IPL】

Engineered for ease and performance, Salloot Nova P5 is 102g lighter and 35% smaller than comparable IPL devices—making it easier to hold with reduced hand fatigue. Despite its compact size, it delivers 78W of high power and up to 22J energy output, significantly enhancing light intensity for more efficient hair removal. Its integrated 1500μF 360V capacitor, built into the adapter, ensures greater energy stability and consistent performance with every flash.

【Super Clean™ Enables Faster, More Effective Hair Removal】

Powered by Super Clean™ Double-Pulse Technology, Salloot Nova P5 delivers 2× focused energy deep into the hair follicle, accelerating results and improving long-term smoothness. Its upgraded IGBT 3.0 flash system enables 120 high-speed flashes per minute, allowing for full-body treatments in just 8–10 minutes. Combined with a rapid 0.9-second flash interval, each session is fast, safe, and highly efficient—perfect for busy lifestyles without compromising performance.

【Luxury Sapphire Ice-Cooling for a Painless Experience】

Designed with comfort in mind, Nova P5 IPL hair removal features Salloot’s most advanced mini sapphire ice-cooling system, offering up to 2× the comfort of traditional IPL devices.

The Quick Ice Mode cools the treatment surface to 44.6°F (7°C) in just 30 seconds, reaching peak cooling performance in 5 minutes. For longer sessions, Constant Ice Mode maintains a steady 59°F (15°C) for up to 35 minutes of uninterrupted use. A patented U-shaped airflow system keeps cooling stable and consistent, ensuring every session feels soothing. It’s an ideal hair removal for arms and bikini line, which are sensitive areas.

【AI Smart App: Your Personal Skincare Beautician at Home】

The Nova P5 pairs with an AI-powered Smart App, turning your device into a personal at-home beauty expert. It creates customized treatment plans based on your skin tone, hair color, body profile, and treatment area, while offering real-time progress tracking, AI-generated reports, and timely reminders to keep you on track. With its intuitive, beginner-friendly interface, the app ensures that professional guidance is always within reach—bringing the experience of a virtual beautician right into your home.

【Why Choose the Salloot Nova P5】

Experience unmatched convenience with the ultra-lightweight Nova P5—35% smaller and 102g lighter, ideal for both travel and everyday use. Powered by Super Clean™ double-pulse technology, it delivers fast and effective treatments at 120 flashes per minute. Enjoy superior comfort thanks to premium sapphire ice-cooling, designed for pain-free sessions. The smart AI-driven app provides personalized guidance to optimize your hair removal journey. Built with advanced UV filtering and skin-brightening optics, the Nova P5 ensures safe, gentle care for all skin types. Nova P5 IPL hair removal costs less compared to laser hair removal, making it a smarter, more accessible choice. Whether you’re beginning your hair removal routine or upgrading to a sleek, portable device, the Nova P5 combines cutting-edge technology with effortless usability.

Availability & Pricing

The Salloot Nova P5 is available now for $109, with a special $140 OFF discount code”PRNEWS140″ for a limited time.

For more information and to discover the power of portable IPL, visit www.sallootbeauty.com.

Official Links

Website: https://bitl.to/4g3M

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F5MRTM54?maas=maas_adg_B6B1EE2B1D997910B548148B55704B29_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

About SALLOOT:

SALLOOT delivers salon-quality home beauty solutions powered by AI and innovative technology—making safe, effective, and convenient treatments accessible to all. Founded by experts with over 10 years of experience in AI robotics and laser beauty, SALLOOT integrates in-house R&D, design, and manufacturing with a team of 50+ professionals. Our mission is to help everyone, including those with sensitive skin or stubborn hair, achieve smooth, hair-free skin at home through advanced IPL, sapphire cooling, and intelligent design. make the home beauty experience more convenient and comfortable for all.