Appier Launches AdCreative.ai in Thailand to Drive Generative AI Transformation in Creative Marketing

BANGKOK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appier (TSE: 4180), an AI-native SaaS company specializing in advanced AdTech and MarTech solutions, officially launches AdCreative.ai solution in Thailand. Powered by Generative AI, the platform helps Thai brands speed up creative production, boost campaign performance, and scale personalize marketing efforts. The launch marks a meaningful step in supporting Thai brands as they navigate the fast-changing marketing landscape. The event drew hundreds of marketers and advertisers from top brands and agencies eager to explore how AI is reshaping creative workflows and driving real business results.

Generative AI Momentum Builds in Thailand’s Marketing Scene

Following successful rollouts in Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, and Ho Chi Minh City, the Bangkok launch signals Thailand’s growing role in the region’s digital economy — and its rapid embrace of AI. A recent white paper by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) forecasts the local AI market will grow from 48 billion baht in 2024 to 130 billion baht by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18%. Meanwhile, PwC Thailand notes that GenAI is already being used across sectors, from content creation and personalized marketing to customer support, entertainment, and education.

“Marketers in Thailand are under more pressure than ever to deliver more content, faster — and across more platforms,” said Magic Tu, SVP of Global Ad Cloud Sales, Appier. “AdCreative.ai is designed to meet that need. It’s not just an ad generator — it’s a creative engine that helps brands tell better visual stories through AI.”

“Generative AI is unlocking a new chapter in marketing,” said Serene Lam, Head of Enterprise Solutions Sales for Southeast Asia, Appier. “With AdCreative.ai working alongside our predictive and engagement solutions, Thai brands can create more adaptive, data-driven marketing workflows that move faster and perform better in today’s dynamic landscape.”

Brands Embrace AI to Accelerate Creative Performance

During the event, Appier highlighted how leading Thai brands are leveraging its AI-powered solutions to transform creative production and marketing execution. These early applications from Food Passion Group and Rev Edition signal strong momentum for AI-driven marketing innovation in Thailand’s digital economy.

Food Passion Group, the F&B leader behind Bar B Q Plaza and other well-known brands, operating over 150 outlets, adopted AdCreative.ai to streamline content creation and enhance creative agility. By integrating AI-generated visuals into its marketing workflow, the team accelerated campaign turnaround and improved responsiveness across platforms.

“At Food Passion, we didn’t just experiment with AI — we embraced it to move faster, empower our teams, and raise the bar of impact. The results came early and we’re just the beginning,” said Narongwit Pantharaksakul, Head of Marketing Communication & CRM, Food Passion.

Rev Edition, a lifestyle and sportswear retailer, utilized AdCreative.ai alongside AIQUA to drive promotion for its flagship running shoe. Through a combination of stock images, AI-powered retouching, and custom templates, the brand scaled creative output and launched targeted Meta Ads and on-site campaigns with greater speed and efficiency.

Powering the Future of Marketing with End-to-End AI Technology

AdCreative.ai is fully integrated into Appier’s AI product suite — including Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud — empowering brands to connect the entire marketing journey. From predictive audience targeting and generative creative production to campaign optimization and personalized engagements, this end-to-end solution enables marketers to execute faster, personalize at scale, and drive measurable performance.

