BLUETTI Apex 300 Hits $4.8M on Indiegogo, Validated by Real-World Use from Home to Outdoors

From the grid to the great outdoors, early adopters are already hailing the Apex 300 as one of the best portable power stations for 2025.

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, has raised over $4.8 million from nearly 2,400 backers on Indiegogo for its new Apex 300 Portable Power Station, a dual 120V/240V system designed for home backup, RVs, and off-grid use. With the campaign ending July 20 and retail availability set for August 1, demand continues to surge as early adopters validate its performance in real-world scenarios—from hurricane prep to summer road trips.



BLUETTI Apex 300 portable power station raised over $4.8 million on Indiegogo, becoming a standout innovation in energy and utilities tech.

As BLUETTI’s latest flagship, the Apex 300 is built for a simple start and scales into a smarter energy ecosystem. From home cooking and cooling to hybrid emergency setups, real users like Henry Nymann, Jeff Hagen, and Doug Kremer have proven its reliable standalone performance and scalable potential in emergency power backup for home, RV adventures, and everyday scenarios.

Apex 300 Powering Real Homes and Real Stories

Henry Nymann’s Apex 300 Solution for Cooking, Laundry & Cooling

Henry Nymann, an emergency preparedness enthusiast, tested how the Apex 300 handle typical household tasks. He powered a waffle maker and a pressure cooker at the same time to prepare a hot breakfast. Later, he used the Apex 300’s 240V split-phase output to run a washing machine—proving it can support power-hungry appliances for everyday needs. To beat the summer heat, Henry connected a 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner, effectively cooling a 350-square-foot living room. This provides a practical, portable cooling solution during extended heatwaves across the U.S.

Doug Kremer’s Apex 300: All-in- One Solar , Gas, and Battery Power for Extended Outages

Mechanical engineer Doug Kremer paired the Apex 300 with two B300K batteries and connected the system to his home inlet. He also demonstrated a practical solution for prolonged blackout areas by enabling simultaneous charging from both portable solar panels and a gas generator. The Apex 300’s generator charging requires only a single cable, greatly simplifying the setup. Typically, the generator handles daytime charging, while the Apex 300 provides quiet, clean power at night. Its indoor-safe design avoids exposure to harsh weather and fuel emissions. This generator-battery hybrid also offers a more energy-efficient backup option by adjusting power use to match real-time demand.

Jeff Hagen’s Apex 300: 800 Hours of Real-World Testing to Help the Community

Within BLUETTI’s close-knit community, Jeff Hagen is a respected tech enthusiast who dedicated over 800 hours to reviewing the Apex 300—exploring both its design and performance in depth. Through comparisons with the AC300 and AC500, he spotlighted key upgrades, including the under-20W AC idle drain that enhances efficiency in both everyday use and backup scenarios. His insights continue to empower the BLUETTI community —where shared knowledge helps everyone power forward, together.

Real Users Powering BLUETTI

“These real and heartfelt stories breathe life into the Apex 300 and reflect the genuine spirit of the BLUETTI community,” said James Ray, spokesperson for BLUETTI. “We’ll continue listening to our users and growing together—bringing clean energy into more homes, in more meaningful ways.”

Apex 300 Nears Indiegogo Finish, Retail Launch Ahead

The Apex 300 Portable Power Station is available now on Indiegogo starting at $1,399, with exclusive ecosystem bundles and early backer perks. The campaign ends July 20, after which the Apex 300 enters Indiegogo InDemand at a higher price through July 31. Retail availability begins August 1 on the official BLUETTI store, where the Apex 300 will be priced at $2,399 MSRP.

About BLUETTI

As a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI is committed to delivering reliable and innovative portable power stations for home backup and outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users across more than 110 countries and regions, BLUETTI continues to advance energy independence with a focus on long-term sustainability and responsible innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), the company supports broader access to clean, reliable energy in underserved regions—underscoring its ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.

