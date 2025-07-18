Stronger Security, Smarter Custody: CoinEx Launches CoinEx Vault

HONG KONG, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning and globally-recognized cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx announced the launch of CoinEx Vault, a cutting-edge self-custodial wallet tailored for companies, institutional clients, and high-net-worth individuals seeking robust security and seamless asset management solutions. Its capabilities enhance user control while strengthening CoinEx’s own ecosystem by fostering reliability and accessibility, reflecting the company’s vision to become the infrastructure of the blockchain world.

Guided by its user-centric philosophy to meet the interests, experiences, and needs of its user base, its product team focused on upscaling its security and operability:

“To meet the greater needs of interactive users, high-volume traders, and institutional stakeholders, we tried and tested different concepts and functions to create both a secure and sustainable mechanism for self-custodial asset management.”

Designed with enterprise-level security standards, CoinEx Vault leverages advanced multi-signature with cold wallet technology to empower users with full control over their crypto assets. The App transforms users’ offline mobile devices into secure cold wallets, enabling the safe storage and operation of multi-chain digital assets without exposing private keys to internet threats.

Unmatched Security for Large-Scale Asset Operations



CoinEx Vault stands out with its multi-layered security features including group multi-signature wallets, offline approval mechanisms, and an exclusive three-end distrust framework. This sophisticated architecture prevents single points of failure and mitigates risks associated with hacking, phishing, and malware attacks. Users can manage their assets confidently, knowing that their private keys never leave the offline environment.

Comprehensive Asset Management for Enterprises and Individuals



The platform supports over 24 blockchain networks and more than one million tokens, facilitating functions such as transfers, staking, transaction acceleration, and interaction with decentralized applications (DApps). Whether managing team-based multi-signature wallets or personal holdings, users can initiate transactions via the official website and approve them securely through the mobile App—ensuring efficient large-asset operations.

Key Advantages

Cold Wallet Management

CoinEx Vault empowers users with full control of their private keys, ensuring that crypto assets are protected from online threats such as hacking, phishing, or malware. Users can securely manage their assets by initiating transactions through the official website and approving them seamlessly via the mobile App. Notably, there is no need for additional hardware wallets—simply download the CoinEx Vault App onto your mobile device to transform it into a secure offline wallet, enabling safe and convenient asset management without extra equipment.

Risk Isolation Mechanism



Built with a mutually distrustful framework, CoinEx Vault maintains complete separation between the website, App, and server systems. This architecture eliminates single points of failure, significantly reducing the risk of system breaches or hacking attempts. This layered security model ensures the integrity of users’ assets, providing peace of mind for both individuals and institutions.

Accessible and User-Friendly

CoinEx Vault is offered free of charge, making advanced security accessible to everyone. Users can instantly download and install the App, providing an easy and straightforward way to achieve greater security and control over their crypto holdings. Whether for personal or team-based asset management, CoinEx Vault is designed to be both powerful and user-friendly.

Additional Features

– Multi-Signature Management: Collaborate with team members through customizable m/n multisig configurations, supporting batch approvals and signatures to streamline operations.

– Accident Protection: CoinEx safeguards against situations where multi-signature wallet members are temporarily unable to meet signature requirements, ensuring continuous access to assets and preventing inaccessibility. This feature enhances operational resilience and provides peace of mind for enterprise asset management by maintaining seamless control and transaction capability even in unforeseen circumstances.

– Real-time Information: Real-time transaction tracking ensures asset flow transparency, with proactive detection of abnormal activities.

– Security Partnerships: Collaboration with top security auditors like SlowMist guarantees code security and robustness.

Streamlined Operations and Future Expansion



CoinEx Vault also introduces batch operation tools to handle high-volume transactions efficiently and incorporates third-party security audits for added assurance. The platform’s flexible architecture allows users to connect mobile cold wallets to the website via QR code, USB, or Bluetooth—making large asset management straightforward, secure, and efficient.

Learn more about CoinEx Vault here .