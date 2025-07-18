Save up to 30% with Promo Code WEEKTRIP and Early Bird Coupons through July 31

TOKYO, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — T’way Air, Korea’s leading low-cost carrier, has launched its monthly “t’wari (t’割)” promotion, offering exclusive savings on Japan-Korea routes. Travelers who book by July 31 using the promo code WEEKTRIP can enjoy up to 30% off flights through October 25, 2025 (discount rates vary by route and actual savings vary by exchange rate). T’way Air currently operates 14 routes between Japan and Korea, along with one route between Osaka and Guam, offering more flexibility for travelers across region:

Up to 30% off from Osaka to any destination in Korea or Guam

from to any destination in or Up to 20% off from Tokyo (Narita) and Fukuoka

from and Up to 15% off from Sapporo, Kumamoto, Saga and Okinawa

As the part of its monthly campaign, T’way Air also offers travel coupons downloadable through July 31:

¥1,500 Off Coupon : valid on bookings of ¥20,000 or more, travel period July 2025–March 2026.

: valid on bookings of ¥20,000 or more, travel period July 2025–March 2026. ¥2,500 Off Coupon : valid on bookings of ¥30,000 or more, travel period July 2025–March 2026.

: valid on bookings of ¥30,000 or more, travel period July 2025–March 2026. ¥3,500 Early Bird Coupon: valid on bookings of ¥20,000 or more, travel period September 2025–March 2026.



Take Off This Summer with T’way Air’s “t’wari (t’割)” Travel Campaign

From sizzling street food at Gwangjang Market to the timeless beauty of Changdeokgung Palace, Seoul offers a vibrant mix of culture, history, and flavor that captivates every traveler. Down south, Busan’s laid-back beach vibe and Jeju Island’s quiet natural beauty offer a refreshing summer retreat. Whether you are a foodie, a history lover, or a k-pop enthusiast, South Korea welcomes travelers with open arms.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T’way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T’way Air

T’way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T’way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T’way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

